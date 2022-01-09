|Chicago
Vegas
First Period_1, Vegas, Hutton 1 (Patrick), 5:17.
Second Period_2, Chicago, Khaira 3 (Carpenter), 4:38. 3, Chicago, Stillman 1 (Strome, Kane), 14:21.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-11-5_21. Vegas 9-12-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 0.
Goalies_Chicago, Fleury 10-11-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Lehner 15-10-0 (21-19).
A_18,367 (17,367). T_2:20.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Travis Toomey.