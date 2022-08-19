Chicago3147327
Seattle003811

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 35, 9:34. Drive: 11 plays, 52 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Ve.Jones kick return to Chicago 31; Fields 12 pass to Kmet; Fields 1 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 19 pass to Kmet. Chicago 3, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Chi_Tonges 2 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:54. Drive: 6 plays, 33 yards, 3:33. Key Play: Evans 11 run. Chicago 10, Seattle 0.

Chi_Hicks 0 fumble return (Santos kick), :20. Chicago 17, Seattle 0.

Third Quarter

Chi_Evans 1 run (Santos kick), 11:16. Drive: 4 plays, 47 yards, 1:33. Key Plays: Peterman 14 pass to Newsome; Peterman 23 pass to Coulter. Chicago 24, Seattle 0.

Sea_FG Myers 27, :29. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eason 11 pass to A.Fuller; Eason 20 pass to Parkinson; Eason 16 pass to A.Fuller; D.Thompson 16 run. Chicago 24, Seattle 3.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 14:08. Drive: 7 plays, 17 yards, 1:21. Key Plays: Webster kick return to Seattle 46; Peterman 13 pass to Shaa. Chicago 27, Seattle 3.

Sea_D.Thompson 8 run (Cad.Johnson pass from Eason), 2:08. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Eason 7 pass to Melton on 4th-and-6; Eason 8 pass to Kassis on 3rd-and-4; Eason 11 pass to Cad.Johnson. Chicago 27, Seattle 11.

A_68,305.

ChiSea
FIRST DOWNS2018
Rushing74
Passing1013
Penalty31
THIRD DOWN EFF4-164-19
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-12-3
TOTAL NET YARDS277324
Total Plays7175
Avg Gain3.94.3
NET YARDS RUSHING11796
Rushes3319
Avg per rush3.5455.053
NET YARDS PASSING160228
Sacked-Yds lost2-123-25
Gross-Yds passing172253
Completed-Att.21-3627-53
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play4.2114.071
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-5-43-2-0
PUNTS-Avg.8-45.37510-47.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE16062
Punt Returns6-716-15
Kickoff Returns2-892-47
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-3813-92
FUMBLES-Lost4-13-1
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0126:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Tuggle 12-41, Evans 8-39, Ebner 9-29, Herbert 1-7, Fields 1-1, Peterman 2-0. Seattle, Homer 5-44, D.Thompson 6-34, Dallas 5-15, C.Johnson 1-2, Eason 2-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Peterman 8-14-0-85, Siemian 8-15-0-48, Fields 5-7-0-39. Seattle, Eason 17-35-0-141, G.Smith 10-18-0-112.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Webster 4-25, Coulter 3-39, Kmet 2-31, Shaa 2-22, Evans 2-7, Herbert 2-2, O'Shaughnessy 1-16, Newsome 1-14, Mooney 1-6, Allen 1-4, V.Jones 1-4, Tonges 1-2. Seattle, Dallas 4-52, Kassis 4-37, Melton 4-18, A.Fuller 3-34, Hart 2-46, Parkinson 2-27, C.Johnson 2-16, Brewer 2-9, D.Thompson 1-7, Swain 1-6, Homer 1-4, Fant 1-(minus 3).

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, V.Jones 2-47, Pettis 1-9, Newsome 2-8, Webster 1-7. Seattle, Swain 2-9, A.Fuller 2-8, C.Johnson 1-0, Dallas 1-(minus 2).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Webster 1-58, V.Jones 1-31. Seattle, C.Johnson 2-47.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Keyes 5-2-0, J.Thomas 4-3-0, Gates 4-1-0, Harris 4-0-0, Sanborn 3-2-0, Hicks 3-1-0, Muhammad 3-0-1, Ja.Jones 2-1-0, Shelley 2-1-0, Coley 2-0-1, Kamara 2-0-1, L.Jackson 2-0-0, Morrow 2-0-0, Adams 1-0-0, Blackson 1-0-0, Dew-Treadway 1-0-0, London 1-0-0, E.Jackson 0-1-0, J.Johnson 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0, A.Thomas 0-1-0. Seattle, Blair 6-2-0, Mafe 4-0-0, J.Jones 3-1-0, Muse 3-0-1, Bryant 3-0-0, Dublanko 2-2-0, Iyiegbuniwe 2-2-0, M.Jackson 2-2-0, Onujiogu 2-2-0, Barton 2-1-0, Blount 2-1-0, Hewitt 2-1-0, M.Adams 2-0-1, Nwosu 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Houston 1-2-0, Coleman 1-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Harris 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, D.Williams 0-3-0, Mone 0-2-0, Bolden 0-1-0, V.Jones 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 47.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

