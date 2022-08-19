|Chicago
|3
|14
|7
|3
|—
|27
|Seattle
|0
|0
|3
|8
|—
|11
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 35, 9:34.
Second Quarter
Chi_Tonges 2 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:54.
Chi_Hicks 0 fumble return (Santos kick), :20.
Third Quarter
Chi_Evans 1 run (Santos kick), 11:16.
Sea_FG Myers 27, :29.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 47, 14:08.
Sea_D.Thompson 8 run (Cad.Johnson pass from Eason), 2:08.
A_68,305.
|Chi
|Sea
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|277
|324
|Rushes-yards
|33-117
|19-96
|Passing
|160
|228
|Punt Returns
|6-71
|6-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-89
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-0
|27-53-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|3-25
|Punts
|8-45.375
|10-47.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-38
|13-92
|Time of Possession
|33:01
|26:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Tuggle 12-41, Evans 8-39, Ebner 9-29, Herbert 1-7, Fields 1-1, Peterman 2-0. Seattle, Homer 5-44, D.Thompson 6-34, Dallas 5-15, C.Johnson 1-2, Eason 2-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Peterman 8-14-0-85, Siemian 8-15-0-48, Fields 5-7-0-39. Seattle, Eason 17-35-0-141, G.Smith 10-18-0-112.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Webster 4-25, Coulter 3-39, Kmet 2-31, Shaa 2-22, Evans 2-7, Herbert 2-2, O'Shaughnessy 1-16, Newsome 1-14, Mooney 1-6, Allen 1-4, V.Jones 1-4, Tonges 1-2. Seattle, Dallas 4-52, Kassis 4-37, Melton 4-18, A.Fuller 3-34, Hart 2-46, Parkinson 2-27, C.Johnson 2-16, Brewer 2-9, D.Thompson 1-7, Swain 1-6, Homer 1-4, Fant 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.