Chicago3147327
Seattle003811

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 35, 9:34.

Second Quarter

Chi_Tonges 2 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:54.

Chi_Hicks 0 fumble return (Santos kick), :20.

Third Quarter

Chi_Evans 1 run (Santos kick), 11:16.

Sea_FG Myers 27, :29.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 14:08.

Sea_D.Thompson 8 run (Cad.Johnson pass from Eason), 2:08.

A_68,305.

ChiSea
First downs2018
Total Net Yards277324
Rushes-yards33-11719-96
Passing160228
Punt Returns6-716-15
Kickoff Returns2-892-47
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-36-027-53-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-123-25
Punts8-45.37510-47.4
Fumbles-Lost4-13-1
Penalties-Yards3-3813-92
Time of Possession33:0126:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Tuggle 12-41, Evans 8-39, Ebner 9-29, Herbert 1-7, Fields 1-1, Peterman 2-0. Seattle, Homer 5-44, D.Thompson 6-34, Dallas 5-15, C.Johnson 1-2, Eason 2-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Peterman 8-14-0-85, Siemian 8-15-0-48, Fields 5-7-0-39. Seattle, Eason 17-35-0-141, G.Smith 10-18-0-112.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Webster 4-25, Coulter 3-39, Kmet 2-31, Shaa 2-22, Evans 2-7, Herbert 2-2, O'Shaughnessy 1-16, Newsome 1-14, Mooney 1-6, Allen 1-4, V.Jones 1-4, Tonges 1-2. Seattle, Dallas 4-52, Kassis 4-37, Melton 4-18, A.Fuller 3-34, Hart 2-46, Parkinson 2-27, C.Johnson 2-16, Brewer 2-9, D.Thompson 1-7, Swain 1-6, Homer 1-4, Fant 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you