|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Chicago
|14
|8
|7
|0
|—
|29
First Quarter
Chi_Montgomery 2 run (Santos kick), 14:42.
Chi_Mooney 4 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 8:08.
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 38, 7:45.
Chi_FG Santos 21, 1:01.
Chi_safety, :52.
Chi_FG Santos 44, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi_Montgomery 2 run (Santos kick), 9:30.
A_59,594.
|NYG
|Chi
|First downs
|13
|17
|Total Net Yards
|151
|249
|Rushes-yards
|40-161
|27-87
|Passing
|-10
|162
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|3-53
|2-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-17
|2-46
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-11-2
|18-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-34
|2-11
|Punts
|4-39.0
|5-45.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-26
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|29:52
|30:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 21-102, Booker 18-46, Glennon 1-13. Chicago, Montgomery 22-64, Dalton 3-14, Herbert 2-9.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 4-11-2-24. Chicago, Dalton 18-35-1-173, Montgomery 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 2-0, Engram 1-12, Sills 1-12. Chicago, Mooney 7-69, Robinson 4-35, Kmet 3-25, Montgomery 2-17, Byrd 1-23, James 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.