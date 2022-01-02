N.Y. Giants03003
Chicago1487029

First Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 2 run (Santos kick), 14:42.

Chi_Mooney 4 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 8:08.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 38, 7:45.

Chi_FG Santos 21, 1:01.

Chi_safety, :52.

Chi_FG Santos 44, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 2 run (Santos kick), 9:30.

A_59,594.

NYGChi
First downs1317
Total Net Yards151249
Rushes-yards40-16127-87
Passing-10162
Punt Returns2-171-1
Kickoff Returns3-532-22
Interceptions Ret.2-172-46
Comp-Att-Int4-11-218-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-342-11
Punts4-39.05-45.4
Fumbles-Lost4-20-0
Penalties-Yards3-265-35
Time of Possession29:5230:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 21-102, Booker 18-46, Glennon 1-13. Chicago, Montgomery 22-64, Dalton 3-14, Herbert 2-9.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 4-11-2-24. Chicago, Dalton 18-35-1-173, Montgomery 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 2-0, Engram 1-12, Sills 1-12. Chicago, Mooney 7-69, Robinson 4-35, Kmet 3-25, Montgomery 2-17, Byrd 1-23, James 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

