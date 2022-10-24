|Chicago
|10
|10
|6
|7
|—
|33
|New England
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 42, 9:02.
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 2:11.
Second Quarter
NE_Meyers 30 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 9:43.
NE_Stevenson 4 run (Folk kick), 6:04.
Chi_Herbert 25 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:54.
Chi_FG Santos 23, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 38, 9:47.
Chi_FG Santos 50, 3:50.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_D.Montgomery 1 run (Santos kick), 12:13.
A_65,878.
|Chi
|NE
|First downs
|24
|12
|Total Net Yards
|390
|260
|Rushes-yards
|45-243
|19-70
|Passing
|147
|190
|Punt Returns
|3-33
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-49
|5-113
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-52
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-21-1
|17-28-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|1-8
|Punts
|2-40.5
|4-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|37:14
|22:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Fields 14-82, Herbert 12-62, Montgomery 15-62, Pettis 1-29, Ebner 3-8. New England, Stevenson 11-39, Mac.Jones 3-24, D.Harris 3-8, Zappe 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 13-21-1-179. New England, Zappe 14-22-2-185, Mac.Jones 3-6-1-13.
RECEIVING_Chicago, St. Brown 4-48, Mooney 3-53, Kmet 2-32, Herbert 1-25, Harry 1-14, Griffin 1-5, Pettis 1-2. New England, Stevenson 8-59, Parker 3-68, Meyers 2-34, Thornton 1-19, Henry 1-12, Smith 1-4, D.Harris 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
