|Florida
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 2 (Kane, T.Johnson), 2:57 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 1 (Athanasiou, Domi), 19:37.
Second Period_3, Chicago, Kurashev 2 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 15:58.
Third Period_4, Florida, Luostarinen 3 (Lundell, White), 11:32. 5, Florida, Tkachuk 4 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 12:47. 6, Chicago, Toews 3 (Dickinson), 19:37 (en).
Shots on Goal_Florida 7-9-15_31. Chicago 7-9-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 6; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 2-1-1 (21 shots-18 saves). Chicago, Stalock 2-1-0 (31-29).
A_12,859 (19,717). T_2:28.
Referees_Justin Kea, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tyson Baker.
