FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bertsch26:305-90-02-31312
Copper33:3710-221-31-73122
E.Williams35:293-62-22-9128
Mabrey37:215-110-00-26314
C.Williams26:403-90-22-9717
Evans21:372-42-20-2117
Koné10:141-12-41-5134
Parks8:321-30-00-2012
Totals200:0030-657-138-39201576

Percentages: FG .462, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Mabrey 4-10, Bertsch 2-3, C.Williams 1-1, Evans 1-1, Copper 1-5, Parks 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Williams 5, Mabrey).

Turnovers: 14 (Copper 3, E.Williams 3, Mabrey 3, Evans 2, Koné 2, Bertsch).

Steals: 7 (Bertsch 2, C.Williams, Copper, E.Williams, Evans, Mabrey).

Technical Fouls: coach Emre Vatansever, 6:50 second; Mabrey, 6:16 third.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike35:589-200-03-112118
Samuelson32:094-100-03-93111
Stevens26:484-151-22-7129
Canada38:305-154-50-49416
Thomas23:241-40-02-3413
Cooke19:283-82-21-1029
Hamby17:583-63-32-4239
Burrell5:450-10-01-2210
Totals200:0029-7910-1214-41231575

Percentages: FG .367, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Samuelson 3-6, Canada 2-4, Cooke 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Burrell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Stevens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamby).

Turnovers: 9 (Canada 4, Hamby 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Thomas).

Steals: 10 (Canada 4, N.Ogwumike 4, Stevens 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago2122211276
Los Angeles2815131975

A_6,041 (18,997). T_2:01.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you