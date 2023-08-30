|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bertsch
|26:30
|5-9
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|12
|Copper
|33:37
|10-22
|1-3
|1-7
|3
|1
|22
|E.Williams
|35:29
|3-6
|2-2
|2-9
|1
|2
|8
|Mabrey
|37:21
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|3
|14
|C.Williams
|26:40
|3-9
|0-2
|2-9
|7
|1
|7
|Evans
|21:37
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Koné
|10:14
|1-1
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|4
|Parks
|8:32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|30-65
|7-13
|8-39
|20
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .462, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Mabrey 4-10, Bertsch 2-3, C.Williams 1-1, Evans 1-1, Copper 1-5, Parks 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Williams 5, Mabrey).
Turnovers: 14 (Copper 3, E.Williams 3, Mabrey 3, Evans 2, Koné 2, Bertsch).
Steals: 7 (Bertsch 2, C.Williams, Copper, E.Williams, Evans, Mabrey).
Technical Fouls: coach Emre Vatansever, 6:50 second; Mabrey, 6:16 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|35:58
|9-20
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|1
|18
|Samuelson
|32:09
|4-10
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|1
|11
|Stevens
|26:48
|4-15
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|9
|Canada
|38:30
|5-15
|4-5
|0-4
|9
|4
|16
|Thomas
|23:24
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|1
|3
|Cooke
|19:28
|3-8
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Hamby
|17:58
|3-6
|3-3
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Burrell
|5:45
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-79
|10-12
|14-41
|23
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .367, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Samuelson 3-6, Canada 2-4, Cooke 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Burrell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Stevens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamby).
Turnovers: 9 (Canada 4, Hamby 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Thomas).
Steals: 10 (Canada 4, N.Ogwumike 4, Stevens 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|21
|22
|21
|12
|—
|76
|Los Angeles
|28
|15
|13
|19
|—
|75
A_6,041 (18,997). T_2:01.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.