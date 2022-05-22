CHICAGO (82)
Copper 5-11 1-2 12, Parker 7-13 0-0 16, Meesseman 5-7 1-2 11, Quigley 4-11 2-2 10, Vandersloot 2-3 0-0 4, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 5-8 2-2 13, Evans 2-4 1-2 5, Gardner 4-6 2-2 11. Totals 34-63 9-12 82.
WASHINGTON (73)
Burke 3-9 2-2 9, Delle Donne 6-14 1-2 17, Austin 6-10 2-2 14, Atkins 6-16 4-4 20, Cloud 1-8 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-6 1-1 9, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-72 10-11 73.
|Chicago
|22
|16
|23
|21
|—
|82
|Washington
|18
|24
|13
|18
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-20 (Parker 2-6, Gardner 1-2, Copper 1-3, Stevens 1-3, Vandersloot 0-1, Evans 0-2, Quigley 0-3), Washington 9-21 (Delle Donne 4-6, Atkins 4-9, Burke 1-3, Cloud 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 37 (Parker 13), Washington 29 (Delle Donne 7). Assists_Chicago 23 (Parker 10), Washington 21 (Cloud 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 16, Washington 12. A_4,200 (4,200)
