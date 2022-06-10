CHICAGO (83)
Copper 3-9 0-0 6, Meesseman 11-14 3-3 26, Parker 5-10 5-5 18, Quigley 2-4 2-3 7, Vandersloot 4-10 0-0 8, Stevens 0-3 2-2 2, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 5-8 3-4 14. Totals 31-61 15-17 83.
CONNECTICUT (79)
A.Thomas 5-12 1-2 11, Bonner 8-15 1-2 18, J.Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Hiedeman 4-7 1-2 9, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, B.Jones 9-15 2-3 20, Carrington 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 35-76 5-9 79.
|Chicago
|17
|28
|14
|24
|—
|83
|Connecticut
|16
|28
|18
|17
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-14 (Parker 3-4, Meesseman 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Quigley 1-3, Copper 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Stevens 0-2), Connecticut 4-12 (Carrington 1-1, Williams 1-1, J.Jones 1-3, Bonner 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 29 (Copper, Gardner, Meesseman 5), Connecticut 35 (J.Jones 14). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 8), Connecticut 20 (A.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Connecticut 17. A_4,816 (9,323)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.