|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|28:16
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|6
|Meesseman
|31:36
|11-14
|3-3
|1-5
|4
|1
|26
|Parker
|33:42
|5-10
|5-5
|0-3
|5
|5
|18
|Quigley
|32:43
|2-4
|2-3
|0-4
|6
|1
|7
|Vandersloot
|27:49
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|8
|2
|8
|Gardner
|16:37
|5-8
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|14
|Stevens
|9:47
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Yueru
|7:19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Allemand
|7:09
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Evans
|5:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-61
|15-17
|4-29
|25
|17
|83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Parker 3-4, Meesseman 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Quigley 1-3, Copper 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Stevens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Parker 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Parker 3, Copper 2, Gardner 2, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Meesseman, Stevens).
Steals: 8 (Gardner 3, Meesseman 2, Parker, Vandersloot, Yueru).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|36:46
|8-15
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|3
|18
|A.Thomas
|35:20
|5-12
|1-2
|0-4
|8
|4
|11
|J.Jones
|35:19
|3-9
|0-0
|3-14
|2
|2
|7
|Hiedeman
|23:04
|4-7
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|9
|Williams
|27:44
|4-12
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|9
|B.Jones
|25:22
|9-15
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|3
|20
|Carrington
|16:25
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|35-76
|5-9
|9-35
|20
|17
|79
Percentages: FG .461, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carrington 1-1, Williams 1-1, J.Jones 1-3, Bonner 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Jones).
Turnovers: 10 (J.Jones 3, A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, B.Jones, Carrington, Hiedeman).
Steals: 4 (Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington).
Technical Fouls: Bonner, 6:30 third.
|Chicago
|17
|28
|14
|24
|—
|83
|Connecticut
|16
|28
|18
|17
|—
|79
A_4,816 (9,323). T_1:55.
