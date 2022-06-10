FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper28:163-90-00-5226
Meesseman31:3611-143-31-54126
Parker33:425-105-50-35518
Quigley32:432-42-30-4617
Vandersloot27:494-100-02-4828
Gardner16:375-83-41-50114
Stevens9:470-32-20-0022
Yueru7:191-10-00-1022
Allemand7:090-20-00-2010
Evans5:020-00-00-0000
Totals200:0031-6115-174-29251783

Percentages: FG .508, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Parker 3-4, Meesseman 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Quigley 1-3, Copper 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Stevens 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Parker 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Parker 3, Copper 2, Gardner 2, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Meesseman, Stevens).

Steals: 8 (Gardner 3, Meesseman 2, Parker, Vandersloot, Yueru).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner36:468-151-22-23318
A.Thomas35:205-121-20-48411
J.Jones35:193-90-03-14227
Hiedeman23:044-71-20-2339
Williams27:444-120-00-5329
B.Jones25:229-152-33-50320
Carrington16:252-60-01-3105
Totals200:0035-765-99-35201779

Percentages: FG .461, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carrington 1-1, Williams 1-1, J.Jones 1-3, Bonner 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Hiedeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Jones).

Turnovers: 10 (J.Jones 3, A.Thomas 2, Bonner 2, B.Jones, Carrington, Hiedeman).

Steals: 4 (Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington).

Technical Fouls: Bonner, 6:30 third.

Chicago1728142483
Connecticut1628181779

A_4,816 (9,323). T_1:55.

