|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|35:18
|10-17
|2-5
|1-7
|3
|3
|27
|Smith
|37:50
|3-8
|1-3
|1-5
|3
|2
|7
|E.Williams
|33:20
|4-6
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|1
|11
|Mabrey
|29:12
|4-15
|9-11
|0-2
|4
|2
|17
|C.Williams
|35:06
|5-11
|1-2
|0-9
|6
|2
|12
|Parks
|20:24
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|9
|Anigwe
|6:23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Koné
|2:27
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200:00
|30-67
|17-27
|6-34
|19
|13
|86
Percentages: FG .448, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Copper 5-8, Parks 3-5, C.Williams 1-2, Anigwe 0-1, Smith 0-3, Mabrey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (E.Williams 4, C.Williams, Mabrey, Parks, Smith).
Turnovers: 12 (C.Williams 4, Copper 3, Mabrey 3, Koné, Smith).
Steals: 4 (Parks 2, E.Williams, Smith).
Technical Fouls: Sky, 2:45 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|19:17
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Stewart
|33:06
|8-14
|3-5
|0-11
|4
|3
|20
|Jones
|20:32
|4-9
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|1
|9
|Ionescu
|32:15
|2-9
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|5
|4
|Vandersloot
|30:32
|6-9
|5-5
|2-8
|10
|4
|18
|Johannès
|21:25
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Thornton
|19:22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Dolson
|12:00
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|4
|Sabally
|11:31
|1-3
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|33-74
|10-14
|7-41
|25
|24
|82
Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Jones 1-2, Sabally 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Johannès 1-5, Laney 0-3, Ionescu 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart).
Turnovers: 16 (Vandersloot 5, Ionescu 4, Stewart 3, Dolson, Johannès, Jones, Sabally).
Steals: 7 (Vandersloot 3, Ionescu 2, Stewart, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|15
|15
|26
|30
|—
|86
|New York
|18
|29
|18
|17
|—
|82
A_7,225 (17,732). T_2:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.