FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper35:1810-172-51-73327
Smith37:503-81-31-5327
E.Williams33:204-63-42-72111
Mabrey29:124-159-110-24217
C.Williams35:065-111-20-96212
Parks20:243-70-01-3009
Anigwe6:231-30-00-0132
Koné2:270-01-21-1001
Totals200:0030-6717-276-34191386

Percentages: FG .448, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Copper 5-8, Parks 3-5, C.Williams 1-2, Anigwe 0-1, Smith 0-3, Mabrey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (E.Williams 4, C.Williams, Mabrey, Parks, Smith).

Turnovers: 12 (C.Williams 4, Copper 3, Mabrey 3, Koné, Smith).

Steals: 4 (Parks 2, E.Williams, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Sky, 2:45 third.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney19:173-110-00-3126
Stewart33:068-143-50-114320
Jones20:324-90-02-6219
Ionescu32:152-90-02-6554
Vandersloot30:326-95-52-810418
Johannès21:255-100-00-02211
Thornton19:222-50-01-3025
Dolson12:002-40-00-1144
Sabally11:311-32-40-3015
Totals200:0033-7410-147-41252482

Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Jones 1-2, Sabally 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Johannès 1-5, Laney 0-3, Ionescu 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart).

Turnovers: 16 (Vandersloot 5, Ionescu 4, Stewart 3, Dolson, Johannès, Jones, Sabally).

Steals: 7 (Vandersloot 3, Ionescu 2, Stewart, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago1515263086
New York1829181782

A_7,225 (17,732). T_2:00.

