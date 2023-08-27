FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper33:324-189-113-124218
Smith11:580-20-01-3110
E.Williams36:2310-153-41-53323
Mabrey32:275-81-20-43116
C.Williams31:054-101-21-56410
Evans23:144-94-40-26314
Bertsch13:573-80-00-0006
Parks13:461-20-00-2113
Hebard3:370-10-00-0000
Totals200:0031-7318-236-33241590

Percentages: FG .425, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Mabrey 5-6, Evans 2-3, Parks 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Copper 1-4, Bertsch 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (C.Williams, Copper, E.Williams, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Williams 3, E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2, Smith 2, Copper).

Steals: 10 (Copper 5, E.Williams 3, C.Williams, Evans).

Technical Fouls: Copper, 6:38 second.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horston29:312-80-00-5244
Magbegor30:387-141-22-141415
Fankam Mendjiadeu10:582-30-01-4014
Loyd33:305-187-70-66019
Whitcomb34:587-140-02-44319
Russell27:055-83-41-31413
Nurse12:560-30-02-4120
Holmes11:143-30-01-4017
Turner9:070-14-40-0214
Totals200:0031-7215-179-44172085

Percentages: FG .431, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Whitcomb 5-11, Loyd 2-8, Holmes 1-1, Horston 0-1, Russell 0-1, Magbegor 0-2, Nurse 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Russell 2, Horston, Magbegor).

Turnovers: 14 (Russell 4, Magbegor 2, Turner 2, Whitcomb 2, Fankam Mendjiadeu, Horston, Loyd, Nurse).

Steals: 9 (Whitcomb 3, Horston 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago2323222290
Seattle2926201085

A_9,893 (15,354).

