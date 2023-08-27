|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|33:32
|4-18
|9-11
|3-12
|4
|2
|18
|Smith
|11:58
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Williams
|36:23
|10-15
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|23
|Mabrey
|32:27
|5-8
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|16
|C.Williams
|31:05
|4-10
|1-2
|1-5
|6
|4
|10
|Evans
|23:14
|4-9
|4-4
|0-2
|6
|3
|14
|Bertsch
|13:57
|3-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Parks
|13:46
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Hebard
|3:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-73
|18-23
|6-33
|24
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .425, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Mabrey 5-6, Evans 2-3, Parks 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Copper 1-4, Bertsch 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (C.Williams, Copper, E.Williams, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (C.Williams 3, E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2, Smith 2, Copper).
Steals: 10 (Copper 5, E.Williams 3, C.Williams, Evans).
Technical Fouls: Copper, 6:38 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horston
|29:31
|2-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|4
|Magbegor
|30:38
|7-14
|1-2
|2-14
|1
|4
|15
|Fankam Mendjiadeu
|10:58
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Loyd
|33:30
|5-18
|7-7
|0-6
|6
|0
|19
|Whitcomb
|34:58
|7-14
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|3
|19
|Russell
|27:05
|5-8
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|13
|Nurse
|12:56
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|0
|Holmes
|11:14
|3-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|Turner
|9:07
|0-1
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|31-72
|15-17
|9-44
|17
|20
|85
Percentages: FG .431, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Whitcomb 5-11, Loyd 2-8, Holmes 1-1, Horston 0-1, Russell 0-1, Magbegor 0-2, Nurse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Russell 2, Horston, Magbegor).
Turnovers: 14 (Russell 4, Magbegor 2, Turner 2, Whitcomb 2, Fankam Mendjiadeu, Horston, Loyd, Nurse).
Steals: 9 (Whitcomb 3, Horston 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|23
|23
|22
|22
|—
|90
|Seattle
|29
|26
|20
|10
|—
|85
A_9,893 (15,354).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.