FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner29:133-120-00-2328
A.Thomas35:328-157-81-54223
Jo.Jones36:5810-230-07-112324
Hiedeman34:092-50-02-2734
Williams24:582-102-43-7216
B.Jones27:477-114-42-43218
Clouden5:510-10-00-0110
Carrington5:320-30-00-0000
Totals200:0032-8013-1615-31221483

Percentages: FG .400, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jo.Jones 4-9, Bonner 2-4, Clouden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Carrington 0-2, Hiedeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jo.Jones 2, B.Jones).

Turnovers: 4 (Jo.Jones 2, A.Thomas, Hiedeman).

Steals: 15 (Jo.Jones 5, Bonner 3, A.Thomas 2, B.Jones 2, Williams 2, Hiedeman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper26:385-94-41-64315
Meesseman27:331-42-21-1134
Parker32:507-117-70-117225
Quigley30:396-100-01-54113
Vandersloot28:543-52-20-1639
Gardner18:154-41-11-10210
Stevens16:124-80-01-51010
Allemand11:061-21-10-1303
Evans4:281-10-00-0202
Yueru3:250-00-00-2000
Totals200:0032-5417-175-33281491

Percentages: FG .593, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Parker 4-5, Stevens 2-3, Gardner 1-1, Copper 1-2, Vandersloot 1-3, Quigley 1-5, Allemand 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Parker 4, Meesseman, Vandersloot).

Turnovers: 22 (Vandersloot 6, Copper 4, Parker 3, Quigley 3, Allemand 2, Meesseman 2, Evans, Gardner).

Steals: 3 (Quigley 2, Vandersloot).

Technical Fouls: None.

Connecticut1617222883
Chicago3223132391

A_6,709 (10,387). T_1:52.

