|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|29:13
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|A.Thomas
|35:32
|8-15
|7-8
|1-5
|4
|2
|23
|Jo.Jones
|36:58
|10-23
|0-0
|7-11
|2
|3
|24
|Hiedeman
|34:09
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|7
|3
|4
|Williams
|24:58
|2-10
|2-4
|3-7
|2
|1
|6
|B.Jones
|27:47
|7-11
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|18
|Clouden
|5:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Carrington
|5:32
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-80
|13-16
|15-31
|22
|14
|83
Percentages: FG .400, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jo.Jones 4-9, Bonner 2-4, Clouden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Carrington 0-2, Hiedeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jo.Jones 2, B.Jones).
Turnovers: 4 (Jo.Jones 2, A.Thomas, Hiedeman).
Steals: 15 (Jo.Jones 5, Bonner 3, A.Thomas 2, B.Jones 2, Williams 2, Hiedeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|26:38
|5-9
|4-4
|1-6
|4
|3
|15
|Meesseman
|27:33
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|4
|Parker
|32:50
|7-11
|7-7
|0-11
|7
|2
|25
|Quigley
|30:39
|6-10
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|1
|13
|Vandersloot
|28:54
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|3
|9
|Gardner
|18:15
|4-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|10
|Stevens
|16:12
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|10
|Allemand
|11:06
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Evans
|4:28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Yueru
|3:25
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-54
|17-17
|5-33
|28
|14
|91
Percentages: FG .593, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Parker 4-5, Stevens 2-3, Gardner 1-1, Copper 1-2, Vandersloot 1-3, Quigley 1-5, Allemand 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Parker 4, Meesseman, Vandersloot).
Turnovers: 22 (Vandersloot 6, Copper 4, Parker 3, Quigley 3, Allemand 2, Meesseman 2, Evans, Gardner).
Steals: 3 (Quigley 2, Vandersloot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Connecticut
|16
|17
|22
|28
|—
|83
|Chicago
|32
|23
|13
|23
|—
|91
A_6,709 (10,387). T_1:52.
