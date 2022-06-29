CONNECTICUT (83)
A.Thomas 8-15 7-8 23, Bonner 3-12 0-0 8, Jo.Jones 10-23 0-0 24, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 2-10 2-4 6, B.Jones 7-11 4-4 18, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Clouden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-80 13-16 83.
CHICAGO (91)
Copper 5-9 4-4 15, Meesseman 1-4 2-2 4, Parker 7-11 7-7 25, Quigley 6-10 0-0 13, Vandersloot 3-5 2-2 9, Stevens 4-8 0-0 10, Yueru 0-0 0-0 0, Allemand 1-2 1-1 3, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 4-4 1-1 10. Totals 32-54 17-17 91.
|Connecticut
|16
|17
|22
|28
|—
|83
|Chicago
|32
|23
|13
|23
|—
|91
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-19 (Jo.Jones 4-9, Bonner 2-4, Clouden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Carrington 0-2, Hiedeman 0-2), Chicago 10-20 (Parker 4-5, Stevens 2-3, Gardner 1-1, Copper 1-2, Vandersloot 1-3, Quigley 1-5, Allemand 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 31 (Jo.Jones 11), Chicago 33 (Parker 11). Assists_Connecticut 22 (Hiedeman 7), Chicago 28 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 14, Chicago 14. A_6,709 (10,387)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.