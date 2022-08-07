CONNECTICUT (91)
A.Thomas 8-18 0-0 16, Bonner 7-11 3-3 18, J.Jones 6-7 4-4 17, Hiedeman 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 5-16 1-2 12, B.Jones 3-7 4-4 10, Carrington 2-4 0-0 5, Clouden 0-2 0-0 0, Sims 5-9 2-2 13. Totals 36-78 14-15 91.
CHICAGO (94)
Copper 5-10 0-0 11, Meesseman 6-8 0-0 15, Parker 7-13 3-4 18, Quigley 6-10 2-2 15, Vandersloot 7-13 3-3 20, Stevens 3-7 2-2 9, Allemand 2-3 0-0 4, Gardner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-65 10-11 94.
|Connecticut
|14
|32
|21
|24
|—
|91
|Chicago
|31
|19
|19
|25
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-13 (J.Jones 1-1, Williams 1-1, Carrington 1-2, Sims 1-2, Bonner 1-4, A.Thomas 0-1, Clouden 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1), Chicago 10-26 (Meesseman 3-4, Vandersloot 3-6, Quigley 1-3, Stevens 1-3, Parker 1-4, Copper 1-5, Allemand 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 34 (J.Jones 10), Chicago 26 (Parker 12). Assists_Connecticut 27 (Bonner 6), Chicago 27 (Meesseman, Parker, Vandersloot 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Chicago 19. A_8,224 (10,387)
