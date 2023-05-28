FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogunbowale35:589-255-62-53427
Sabally28:079-165-52-80424
Howard34:246-161-22-72314
Burton32:290-52-21-4642
Dangerfield34:114-82-21-45211
Dickey14:152-50-00-1014
Kuier11:160-10-00-2010
Siegrist7:262-20-01-1016
Joens1:540-10-00-0000
Totals200:0032-7915-179-32162088

Percentages: FG .405, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Siegrist 2-2, Sabally 1-2, Howard 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Joens 0-1, Burton 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Dickey).

Turnovers: 10 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Sabally, Siegrist).

Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Howard, Joens, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper32:138-190-05-72216
Smith27:574-85-73-126314
E.Williams23:401-50-01-1022
Mabrey33:577-176-72-58423
C.Williams32:054-103-41-115012
Koné23:233-54-42-62510
Evans21:456-91-10-10014
Anigwe5:001-21-21-1113
Totals200:0034-7520-2515-44241794

Percentages: FG .453, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Mabrey 3-6, C.Williams 1-2, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-5, Copper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, E.Williams, Mabrey).

Turnovers: 16 (Koné 4, C.Williams 3, Evans 3, Mabrey 3, Anigwe, E.Williams, Smith).

Steals: 6 (E.Williams 2, Evans 2, Anigwe, Koné).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2025232088
Chicago2425212494

A_6,042 (10,387). T_2:01.

