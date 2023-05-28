|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogunbowale
|35:58
|9-25
|5-6
|2-5
|3
|4
|27
|Sabally
|28:07
|9-16
|5-5
|2-8
|0
|4
|24
|Howard
|34:24
|6-16
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|3
|14
|Burton
|32:29
|0-5
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|4
|2
|Dangerfield
|34:11
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|2
|11
|Dickey
|14:15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Kuier
|11:16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Siegrist
|7:26
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Joens
|1:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-79
|15-17
|9-32
|16
|20
|88
Percentages: FG .405, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Siegrist 2-2, Sabally 1-2, Howard 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Joens 0-1, Burton 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Dickey).
Turnovers: 10 (Howard 4, Ogunbowale 3, Dangerfield, Sabally, Siegrist).
Steals: 8 (Ogunbowale 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Howard, Joens, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|32:13
|8-19
|0-0
|5-7
|2
|2
|16
|Smith
|27:57
|4-8
|5-7
|3-12
|6
|3
|14
|E.Williams
|23:40
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Mabrey
|33:57
|7-17
|6-7
|2-5
|8
|4
|23
|C.Williams
|32:05
|4-10
|3-4
|1-11
|5
|0
|12
|Koné
|23:23
|3-5
|4-4
|2-6
|2
|5
|10
|Evans
|21:45
|6-9
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|14
|Anigwe
|5:00
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|34-75
|20-25
|15-44
|24
|17
|94
Percentages: FG .453, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Mabrey 3-6, C.Williams 1-2, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-5, Copper 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, E.Williams, Mabrey).
Turnovers: 16 (Koné 4, C.Williams 3, Evans 3, Mabrey 3, Anigwe, E.Williams, Smith).
Steals: 6 (E.Williams 2, Evans 2, Anigwe, Koné).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|20
|25
|23
|20
|—
|88
|Chicago
|24
|25
|21
|24
|—
|94
A_6,042 (10,387). T_2:01.
