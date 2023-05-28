DALLAS (88)
Ogunbowale 9-25 5-6 27, Sabally 9-16 5-5 24, Howard 6-16 1-2 14, Burton 0-5 2-2 2, Dangerfield 4-8 2-2 11, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Siegrist 2-2 0-0 6, Dickey 2-5 0-0 4, Joens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-79 15-17 88.
CHICAGO (94)
Copper 8-19 0-0 16, Smith 4-8 5-7 14, E.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, C.Williams 4-10 3-4 12, Mabrey 7-17 6-7 23, Koné 3-5 4-4 10, Anigwe 1-2 1-2 3, Evans 6-9 1-1 14. Totals 34-75 20-25 94.
|Dallas
|20
|25
|23
|20
|—
|88
|Chicago
|24
|25
|21
|24
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-29 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Siegrist 2-2, Sabally 1-2, Howard 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Joens 0-1, Burton 0-5), Chicago 6-19 (Mabrey 3-6, C.Williams 1-2, Evans 1-3, Smith 1-5, Copper 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Sabally 8), Chicago 44 (Smith 12). Assists_Dallas 16 (Burton 6), Chicago 24 (Mabrey 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Chicago 17. A_6,042 (10,387)
