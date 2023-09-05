|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|17:36
|9-13
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|2
|25
|A.Smith
|20:30
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|4
|E.Williams
|21:49
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|4
|2
|Mabrey
|21:32
|7-15
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|0
|17
|C.Williams
|24:00
|7-11
|0-0
|0-8
|4
|1
|17
|Parks
|26:06
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|11
|Evans
|24:32
|2-10
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|0
|5
|Koné
|16:09
|2-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|6
|Hebard
|13:47
|3-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|7
|Bertsch
|7:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Soule
|6:14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|38-77
|6-7
|5-35
|25
|20
|96
Percentages: FG .494, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Copper 4-6, C.Williams 3-5, Parks 3-7, Koné 2-2, Evans 1-5, Mabrey 1-5, A.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2, Hebard).
Turnovers: 8 (C.Williams 3, Evans 2, E.Williams, Koné, Mabrey).
Steals: 7 (A.Smith 2, Copper 2, E.Williams 2, Evans).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Smith
|27:10
|6-15
|3-5
|0-7
|1
|2
|16
|Vivians
|26:53
|2-8
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Boston
|23:34
|2-5
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Mitchell
|30:25
|4-7
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|10
|Wheeler
|20:25
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|6
|Berger
|28:31
|1-6
|2-2
|1-6
|6
|1
|4
|Caldwell
|13:46
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Cannon
|12:50
|2-6
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Zahui B
|12:02
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Saxton
|4:24
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|24-60
|16-22
|5-31
|17
|11
|69
Percentages: FG .400, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cannon 1-1, Zahui B 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, N.Smith 1-3, Vivians 1-5, Caldwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (N.Smith, Zahui B).
Turnovers: 17 (Boston 4, Cannon 3, N.Smith 3, Berger 2, Mitchell 2, Wheeler 2, Zahui B).
Steals: 6 (Boston 2, Caldwell 2, Saxton, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: Fever, 1:58 second.
|Chicago
|18
|31
|27
|20
|—
|96
|Indiana
|9
|25
|15
|20
|—
|69
A_2,450 (20,000). T_1:49.
