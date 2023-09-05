FGFTReb
CHICAGO
Copper17:369-133-30-41225
A.Smith20:302-40-01-3324
E.Williams21:491-40-00-5342
Mabrey21:327-152-21-46017
C.Williams24:007-110-00-84117
Parks26:064-90-00-12211
Evans24:322-100-00-0505
Koné16:092-20-01-4146
Hebard13:473-51-22-4027
Bertsch7:450-10-00-1020
Soule6:141-30-00-1012
Totals200:0038-776-75-35252096

Percentages: FG .494, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Copper 4-6, C.Williams 3-5, Parks 3-7, Koné 2-2, Evans 1-5, Mabrey 1-5, A.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2, Hebard).

Turnovers: 8 (C.Williams 3, Evans 2, E.Williams, Koné, Mabrey).

Steals: 7 (A.Smith 2, Copper 2, E.Williams 2, Evans).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Smith27:106-153-50-71216
Vivians26:532-81-20-2116
Boston23:342-52-42-6136
Mitchell30:254-71-11-32010
Wheeler20:253-50-01-3416
Berger28:311-62-21-6614
Caldwell13:462-52-20-2016
Cannon12:502-65-60-21110
Zahui B12:021-20-00-0113
Saxton4:241-10-00-0002
Totals200:0024-6016-225-31171169

Percentages: FG .400, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cannon 1-1, Zahui B 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, N.Smith 1-3, Vivians 1-5, Caldwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (N.Smith, Zahui B).

Turnovers: 17 (Boston 4, Cannon 3, N.Smith 3, Berger 2, Mitchell 2, Wheeler 2, Zahui B).

Steals: 6 (Boston 2, Caldwell 2, Saxton, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: Fever, 1:58 second.

Chicago1831272096
Indiana925152069

A_2,450 (20,000). T_1:49.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

