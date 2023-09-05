CHICAGO (96)
A.Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Copper 9-13 3-3 25, E.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, C.Williams 7-11 0-0 17, Mabrey 7-15 2-2 17, Bertsch 0-1 0-0 0, Hebard 3-5 1-2 7, Koné 2-2 0-0 6, Parks 4-9 0-0 11, Soule 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 2-10 0-0 5. Totals 38-77 6-7 96.
INDIANA (69)
N.Smith 6-15 3-5 16, Vivians 2-8 1-2 6, Boston 2-5 2-4 6, Mitchell 4-7 1-1 10, Wheeler 3-5 0-0 6, Cannon 2-6 5-6 10, Saxton 1-1 0-0 2, Zahui B 1-2 0-0 3, Berger 1-6 2-2 4, Caldwell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 24-60 16-22 69.
|Chicago
|18
|31
|27
|20
|—
|96
|Indiana
|9
|25
|15
|20
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-32 (Copper 4-6, C.Williams 3-5, Parks 3-7, Koné 2-2, Evans 1-5, Mabrey 1-5, A.Smith 0-2), Indiana 5-16 (Cannon 1-1, Zahui B 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, N.Smith 1-3, Vivians 1-5, Caldwell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (C.Williams 8), Indiana 31 (N.Smith 7). Assists_Chicago 25 (Mabrey 6), Indiana 17 (Berger 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Indiana 11. A_2,450 (20,000)
