THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|63
|21
|58
|79
|-13
|14
|7
|0
|2
|229
|.092
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|67
|38
|26
|64
|-11
|15
|13
|0
|5
|221
|.172
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|63
|5
|40
|45
|-26
|26
|0
|0
|0
|157
|.032
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|54
|19
|22
|41
|-2
|28
|5
|0
|2
|104
|.183
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|56
|10
|19
|29
|-7
|31
|3
|1
|1
|99
|.101
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|66
|12
|13
|25
|-18
|12
|3
|0
|0
|138
|.087
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|63
|8
|15
|23
|-12
|41
|2
|0
|0
|105
|.076
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|60
|3
|15
|18
|-21
|21
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|57
|5
|12
|17
|-12
|12
|2
|0
|1
|71
|.070
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|50
|2
|14
|16
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.031
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|42
|4
|9
|13
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|18
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|48
|5
|6
|11
|-13
|19
|0
|1
|0
|30
|.167
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|40
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.032
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|45
|4
|3
|7
|-11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.105
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|31
|5
|2
|7
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.093
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|61
|2
|4
|6
|-17
|31
|0
|0
|0
|97
|.021
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|22
|1
|4
|5
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|6
|2
|3
|5
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|15
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|180
|315
|495
|-248
|544
|42
|2
|20
|1917
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|233
|393
|626
|229
|590
|46
|6
|41
|2178
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|20
|1155
|3.63
|4
|9
|5
|0
|70
|612
|0.886
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|3
|92
|3.87
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|58
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4075
|3.25
|24
|33
|10
|4
|218
|2163
|.893
|180
|315
|544
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4075
|2.57
|43
|15
|9
|6
|172
|1909
|.906
|233
|393
|590
