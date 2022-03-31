THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane63215879-1314702229.092
F12Alex DeBrincat67382664-11151305221.172
D4Seth Jones6354045-2626000157.032
F17Dylan Strome54192241-228502104.183
F38Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F19Jonathan Toews56101929-73131199.101
F8Dominik Kubalik66121325-1812300138.087
F77Kirby Dach6381523-1241200105.076
D6Jake McCabe6031518-212100058.052
F23Philipp Kurashev5751217-121220171.070
D56Erik Gustafsson5021416-21200064.031
D82Caleb Jones42491351400142.095
F18Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
F58MacKenzie Entwistle485611-131901030.167
D61Riley Stillman4011011-12900131.032
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
F13Henrik Borgstrom45437-112000038.105
F24Sam Lafferty31527-71000154.093
D44Calvin de Haan61246-173100097.021
F52Reese Johnson22145-51200016.063
F11Taylor Raddysh6235-1020012.167
F90Tyler Johnson15123-81000019.053
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
F14Boris Katchouk6000-340007.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
D75Alec Regula6000120002.000
F27Lukas Reichel5000-100008.000
D43Alex Vlasic2000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS67180315495-248544422201917.094
OPPONENT TOTALS67233393626229590466412178.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen2011553.634950706120.886010
60Collin Delia3923.8711006580.897000
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
TEAM TOTALS6740753.2524331042182163.893180315544
OPPONENT TOTALS6740752.574315961721909.906233393590

