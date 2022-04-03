THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|65
|21
|58
|79
|-16
|14
|7
|0
|2
|239
|.088
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|69
|39
|26
|65
|-15
|17
|14
|0
|5
|227
|.172
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|65
|5
|41
|46
|-32
|26
|0
|0
|0
|161
|.031
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|56
|19
|23
|42
|-5
|28
|5
|0
|2
|107
|.178
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|58
|10
|19
|29
|-9
|33
|3
|1
|1
|105
|.095
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|68
|12
|13
|25
|-17
|12
|3
|0
|0
|142
|.085
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|65
|8
|16
|24
|-13
|41
|2
|0
|0
|108
|.074
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|62
|3
|15
|18
|-23
|21
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.048
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|58
|5
|12
|17
|-12
|12
|2
|0
|1
|72
|.069
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|51
|2
|14
|16
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.031
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|44
|4
|9
|13
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|18
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|49
|5
|6
|11
|-14
|19
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.161
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|42
|1
|10
|11
|-3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.030
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|46
|4
|3
|7
|-12
|20
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.105
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|33
|5
|2
|7
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.088
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|63
|3
|4
|7
|-18
|31
|0
|0
|0
|100
|.030
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|24
|1
|4
|5
|-8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|8
|2
|3
|5
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|16
|1
|2
|3
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|182
|318
|500
|-284
|554
|43
|2
|20
|1977
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|242
|411
|653
|264
|604
|47
|6
|43
|2265
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|21
|1213
|3.66
|4
|10
|5
|0
|74
|654
|0.887
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|4
|152
|3.92
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|102
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4195
|3.28
|24
|35
|10
|4
|226
|2249
|.893
|182
|318
|554
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4195
|2.52
|45
|15
|9
|7
|174
|1969
|.908
|242
|411
|604
