THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane65215879-1614702239.088
F12Alex DeBrincat69392665-15171405227.172
D4Seth Jones6554146-3226000161.031
F17Dylan Strome56192342-528502107.178
F38Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F19Jonathan Toews58101929-933311105.095
F8Dominik Kubalik68121325-1712300142.085
F77Kirby Dach6581624-1341200108.074
D6Jake McCabe6231518-232100062.048
F23Philipp Kurashev5851217-121220172.069
D56Erik Gustafsson5121416-21200065.031
D82Caleb Jones44491331400145.089
F18Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
F58MacKenzie Entwistle495611-141901031.161
D61Riley Stillman4211011-32900133.030
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
F13Henrik Borgstrom46437-122000038.105
F24Sam Lafferty33527-91000157.088
D44Calvin de Haan63347-1831000100.030
F52Reese Johnson24145-81400016.063
F11Taylor Raddysh8235-1020016.125
F90Tyler Johnson16123-91000019.053
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
F14Boris Katchouk8000-640009.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
D75Alec Regula6000120002.000
F27Lukas Reichel5000-100008.000
D43Alex Vlasic3000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS69182318500-284554432201977.092
OPPONENT TOTALS69242411653264604476432265.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen2112133.6641050746540.887010
60Collin Delia41523.921200101020.902000
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
TEAM TOTALS6941953.2824351042262249.893182318554
OPPONENT TOTALS6941952.524515971741969.908242411604

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you