THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|62
|21
|57
|78
|-13
|14
|7
|0
|2
|227
|.093
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|66
|37
|25
|62
|-11
|15
|12
|0
|5
|220
|.168
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|62
|4
|40
|44
|-25
|26
|0
|0
|0
|152
|.026
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|53
|19
|20
|39
|-2
|26
|5
|0
|2
|103
|.184
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|55
|9
|19
|28
|-7
|31
|2
|1
|1
|97
|.093
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|63
|8
|15
|23
|-12
|41
|2
|0
|0
|105
|.076
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|65
|12
|11
|23
|-18
|12
|3
|0
|0
|138
|.087
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|59
|3
|14
|17
|-20
|21
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|49
|2
|14
|16
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.032
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|56
|5
|11
|16
|-11
|12
|2
|0
|1
|71
|.070
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|41
|4
|9
|13
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|18
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|48
|5
|6
|11
|-13
|19
|0
|1
|0
|30
|.167
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|39
|1
|10
|11
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.032
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|44
|4
|3
|7
|-10
|20
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.105
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|30
|4
|2
|6
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.077
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|60
|1
|4
|5
|-17
|31
|0
|0
|0
|95
|.011
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|21
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|14
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|175
|305
|480
|-243
|538
|40
|2
|20
|1896
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|227
|382
|609
|224
|586
|44
|6
|40
|2141
|.106
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|19
|1096
|3.5
|4
|8
|5
|0
|64
|575
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|3
|92
|3.87
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|58
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4015
|3.21
|24
|32
|10
|4
|212
|2126
|.894
|175
|305
|538
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4015
|2.53
|42
|15
|9
|6
|167
|1888
|.908
|227
|382
|586
