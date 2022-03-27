THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane62215778-1314702227.093
F12Alex DeBrincat66372562-11151205220.168
D4Seth Jones6244044-2526000152.026
F17Dylan Strome53192039-226502103.184
F38Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F19Jonathan Toews5591928-73121197.093
F77Kirby Dach6381523-1241200105.076
F8Dominik Kubalik65121123-1812300138.087
D6Jake McCabe5931417-202100057.053
D56Erik Gustafsson4921416-21200063.032
F23Philipp Kurashev5651116-111220171.070
D82Caleb Jones41491341200142.095
F18Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
F58MacKenzie Entwistle485611-131901030.167
D61Riley Stillman391101102900131.032
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
F13Henrik Borgstrom44437-102000038.105
F24Sam Lafferty30426-81000152.077
D44Calvin de Haan60145-173100095.011
F52Reese Johnson21134-51200014.071
F11Taylor Raddysh52240020012.167
F90Tyler Johnson14123-71000019.053
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
F14Boris Katchouk5000-320005.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
D75Alec Regula6000120002.000
F27Lukas Reichel5000-100008.000
D43Alex Vlasic2000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS66175305480-243538402201896.092
OPPONENT TOTALS66227382609224586446402141.106
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen1910963.54850645750.889010
60Collin Delia3923.8711006580.897000
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
TEAM TOTALS6640153.2124321042122126.894175305538
OPPONENT TOTALS6640152.534215961671888.908227382586

