THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 11, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|43
|11
|32
|43
|-16
|10
|4
|0
|2
|162
|.068
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|47
|27
|12
|39
|-12
|13
|11
|0
|3
|145
|.186
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|43
|3
|27
|30
|-18
|24
|0
|0
|0
|115
|.026
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|41
|13
|13
|26
|-8
|13
|2
|0
|3
|71
|.183
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|34
|8
|12
|20
|-7
|18
|4
|0
|1
|62
|.129
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|43
|4
|15
|19
|-11
|20
|1
|0
|1
|73
|.055
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|44
|7
|10
|17
|-3
|33
|2
|0
|0
|79
|.089
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|47
|10
|7
|17
|-15
|10
|3
|0
|0
|104
|.096
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|40
|2
|12
|14
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|41
|3
|9
|12
|-8
|12
|1
|0
|1
|57
|.053
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|28
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|22
|.182
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|41
|3
|5
|8
|-20
|15
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|44
|4
|4
|8
|-10
|31
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.075
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|33
|4
|3
|7
|-8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|43
|0
|5
|5
|-6
|29
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.000
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|23
|1
|3
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|43
|1
|3
|4
|-14
|10
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.016
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|113
|197
|310
|-189
|396
|29
|1
|14
|1355
|.083
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|156
|259
|415
|180
|419
|35
|4
|29
|1511
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|34
|1961
|2.87
|15
|16
|3
|3
|94
|1050
|0.91
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|13
|739
|3.41
|2
|5
|4
|0
|42
|380
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|2
|27
|6.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.75
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|2
|99
|4.24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|59
|0.881
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|2858
|3.11
|17
|23
|7
|3
|146
|1501
|.897
|113
|197
|396
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|2858
|2.32
|30
|10
|7
|4
|109
|1351
|.917
|156
|259
|419
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.