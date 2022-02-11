THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 11, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane43113243-1610402162.068
F12Alex DeBrincat47271239-12131103145.186
D4Seth Jones4332730-1824000115.026
F38Brandon Hagel41131326-81320371.183
F17Dylan Strome3481220-71840162.129
F19Jonathan Toews4341519-112010173.055
F77Kirby Dach4471017-33320079.089
F8Dominik Kubalik4710717-1510300104.096
D56Erik Gustafsson402121431000052.038
F23Philipp Kurashev413912-81210157.053
D61Riley Stillman281910-12700125.040
F58MacKenzie Entwistle31459-41701022.182
D6Jake McCabe41358-201500042.071
D5Connor Murphy44448-103100153.075
F13Henrik Borgstrom33437-81600033.121
F22Ryan Carpenter43055-62900048.000
F52Reese Johnson18134-3700011.091
D82Caleb Jones231343600125.040
D44Calvin de Haan43134-141000062.016
F90Tyler Johnson8123-61000011.091
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F24Sam Lafferty11101-3200019.053
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin11011120009.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F20Brett Connolly7000-3150005.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas4000100005.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
D41Isaak Phillips3000-140002.000
F27Lukas Reichel2000000005.000
TEAM TOTALS47113197310-189396291141355.083
OPPONENT TOTALS47156259415180419354291511.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury3419612.871516339410500.91002
32Kevin Lankinen137393.412540423800.889010
60Collin Delia2276.4301003120.75000
40Arvid Soderblom2994.2401007590.881000
TEAM TOTALS4728583.111723731461501.897113197396
OPPONENT TOTALS4728582.323010741091351.917156259419

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you