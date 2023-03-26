THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Max Domi60183149-976804143.126
F88Patrick Kane54162945-2310200182.088
F11Taylor Raddysh72201333-2514701116.172
D4Seth Jones62102131-2928101156.064
F19Jonathan Toews46141428-243780179.177
F89Andreas Athanasiou71141327-2430203136.103
F90Tyler Johnson4681826-101630095.084
F17Jason Dickinson6891625-242810196.094
F23Philipp Kurashev7091625-3214002116.078
F28Sam Lafferty51101121-102804183.120
D22Jake McCabe552182072700167.030
D82Caleb Jones6341014-173410174.054
F14Boris Katchouk484812-72500251.078
F16Jujhar Khaira434812-72911045.089
F43Colin Blackwell532810-16600053.038
D5Connor Murphy705510-46001073.068
F58MacKenzie Entwistle57369-81200042.071
F27Lukas Reichel16448-2400027.148
D25Jarred Tinordi41268-143800131.065
D51Ian Mitchell30167-11600022.045
F70Cole Guttman144261200126.154
F52Reese Johnson47426-123600141.098
F15Joey Anderson14325-5000115.200
D41Isaak Phillips16145-10500016.063
D3Jack Johnson58044-251600063.000
F24Anders Bjork4033200005.000
D48Filip Roos17123-5400019.053
F37David Gust4101-220007.143
F39Luke Philp3011020000.000
F62Brett Seney7101-220009.111
D22Nikita Zaitsev11101-580006.167
D28Andreas Englund5000-140006.000
F86Mike Hardman6000-200006.000
D44Wyatt Kaiser3000000002.000
D75Alec Regula4000-340002.000
F53Buddy Robinson7000-220008.000
TEAM TOTALS72175283458-360633346221919.091
OPPONENT TOTALS72256449705330668498462431.105
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
34Petr Mrazek3318653.638193011310800.895024
32Alex Stalock2211792.891112556500.915004
40Arvid Soderblom158353.4521020484530.894000
30Jaxson Stauber63632.85100171910.911000
31Anton Khudobin1606.001006280.786000
0Dylan Wells1203.000001130.923000
TEAM TOTALS7243643.332442622402415.895175283633
OPPONENT TOTALS7243642.334816881681913.909256449668

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you