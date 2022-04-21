THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane73256590-1818802274.091
F12Alex DeBrincat77403575-13191406254.157
D4Seth Jones7354550-3726000179.028
F17Dylan Strome64212546-428502121.174
F38Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F19Jonathan Toews66112334-1535411120.092
F8Dominik Kubalik73141630-1614300151.093
F77Kirby Dach7091726-1843200116.078
D6Jake McCabe7041721-252900076.053
F23Philipp Kurashev6261420-151220178.077
D56Erik Gustafsson5621517-31200074.027
D82Caleb Jones484913-31600150.080
F58MacKenzie Entwistle555712-162301034.147
D61Riley Stillman4821012-63600144.045
F18Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
F24Sam Lafferty41538-141500165.077
F11Taylor Raddysh16448-2030029.138
D44Calvin de Haan68448-2033000107.037
F13Henrik Borgstrom47437-132000039.103
F52Reese Johnson32156-111600020.050
F90Tyler Johnson21235-81000024.083
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
F14Boris Katchouk16101-91400020.050
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
D75Alec Regula1110111000013.077
F27Lukas Reichel11011-8000015.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D43Alex Vlasic10101-300006.167
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
TEAM TOTALS77203359562-338614462212224.091
OPPONENT TOTALS77274469743315680516492538.108
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen2816223.6261460988790.889010
60Collin Delia62293.931300151470.898000
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
TEAM TOTALS7746893.3126401142552519.892203359614
OPPONENT TOTALS7746892.5351151181952216.909274469680

