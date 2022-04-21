THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|73
|25
|65
|90
|-18
|18
|8
|0
|2
|274
|.091
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|77
|40
|35
|75
|-13
|19
|14
|0
|6
|254
|.157
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|73
|5
|45
|50
|-37
|26
|0
|0
|0
|179
|.028
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|64
|21
|25
|46
|-4
|28
|5
|0
|2
|121
|.174
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|66
|11
|23
|34
|-15
|35
|4
|1
|1
|120
|.092
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|73
|14
|16
|30
|-16
|14
|3
|0
|0
|151
|.093
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|70
|9
|17
|26
|-18
|43
|2
|0
|0
|116
|.078
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|70
|4
|17
|21
|-25
|29
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|62
|6
|14
|20
|-15
|12
|2
|0
|1
|78
|.077
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|56
|2
|15
|17
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|74
|.027
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|48
|4
|9
|13
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.080
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|55
|5
|7
|12
|-16
|23
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.147
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|48
|2
|10
|12
|-6
|36
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.045
|F
|18
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|41
|5
|3
|8
|-14
|15
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|16
|4
|4
|8
|-2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|29
|.138
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|68
|4
|4
|8
|-20
|33
|0
|0
|0
|107
|.037
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|47
|4
|3
|7
|-13
|20
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.103
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|32
|1
|5
|6
|-11
|16
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|21
|2
|3
|5
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|16
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|203
|359
|562
|-338
|614
|46
|2
|21
|2224
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|274
|469
|743
|315
|680
|51
|6
|49
|2538
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|28
|1622
|3.62
|6
|14
|6
|0
|98
|879
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|6
|229
|3.93
|1
|3
|0
|0
|15
|147
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|4689
|3.31
|26
|40
|11
|4
|255
|2519
|.892
|203
|359
|614
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|4689
|2.53
|51
|15
|11
|8
|195
|2216
|.909
|274
|469
|680
