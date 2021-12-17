THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane2471724-7020291.077
D4Seth Jones2832023-81000075.040
F12Alex DeBrincat2816622-7950290.178
F38Brandon Hagel258614-8410144.182
F77Kirby Dach284812-22520048.083
F19Jonathan Toews2821012-121210150.040
F8Dominik Kubalik285510-13630060.083
F23Philipp Kurashev22167-5810034.029
D56Erik Gustafsson261562200031.032
F17Dylan Strome18246-41410129.069
D6Jake McCabe25235-111100026.077
F58MacKenzie Entwistle13314-420109.333
F52Reese Johnson18134-3700011.091
D5Connor Murphy25224-131600020.100
F13Henrik Borgstrom17213-3600018.111
F22Ryan Carpenter25033-4800030.000
F90Tyler Johnson8123-61000011.091
D61Riley Stillman1703301800016.000
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman19022-5600012.000
D82Caleb Jones8112-120016.167
F16Jujhar Khaira18202-2900020.100
D51Ian Mitchell6011-500002.000
F36Josiah Slavin7011000006.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin1000-100001.000
F20Brett Connolly1000000000.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk4000-120001.000
D41Isaak Phillips3000-140002.000
D44Calvin de Haan26000-12600031.000
TEAM TOTALS2864112176-1392091718784.082
OPPONENT TOTALS289014923913824716217884.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury1910942.8591002525990.913002
32Kevin Lankinen105843.382520332800.882010
TEAM TOTALS2817013.0411152285879.89864112209
OPPONENT TOTALS2817012.251756263783.91890149247

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you