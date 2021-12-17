THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|24
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|91
|.077
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|28
|3
|20
|23
|-8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.040
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|28
|16
|6
|22
|-7
|9
|5
|0
|2
|90
|.178
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|25
|8
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|44
|.182
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|28
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|48
|.083
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|28
|2
|10
|12
|-12
|12
|1
|0
|1
|50
|.040
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|28
|5
|5
|10
|-13
|6
|3
|0
|0
|60
|.083
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|22
|1
|6
|7
|-5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|26
|1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|18
|2
|4
|6
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|25
|2
|3
|5
|-11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|.333
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|25
|2
|2
|4
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|17
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|25
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.000
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|17
|0
|3
|3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|19
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|18
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|26
|0
|0
|0
|-12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|64
|112
|176
|-139
|209
|17
|1
|8
|784
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|90
|149
|239
|138
|247
|16
|2
|17
|884
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|19
|1094
|2.85
|9
|10
|0
|2
|52
|599
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|10
|584
|3.38
|2
|5
|2
|0
|33
|280
|0.882
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|1701
|3.04
|11
|15
|2
|2
|85
|879
|.898
|64
|112
|209
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|1701
|2.25
|17
|5
|6
|2
|63
|783
|.918
|90
|149
|247
