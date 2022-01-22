THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane3692736-156402132.068
F12Alex DeBrincat4023932-1213902121.190
D4Seth Jones3632225-1316000100.030
F38Brandon Hagel34101020-8620255.182
F19Jonathan Toews4041418-101610166.061
F8Dominik Kubalik409716-141030089.101
F77Kirby Dach376814-23320065.092
D56Erik Gustafsson34110112800045.022
F23Philipp Kurashev343811-61010153.057
F17Dylan Strome274711-61610144.091
D61Riley Stillman281910-12700125.040
F58MacKenzie Entwistle24448-41701017.235
D6Jake McCabe34336-161300037.081
D5Connor Murphy37336-122700137.081
F13Henrik Borgstrom26235-71000028.071
F22Ryan Carpenter36044-82700042.000
F52Reese Johnson18134-3700011.091
D44Calvin de Haan36134-12600049.020
F90Tyler Johnson8123-61000011.091
D82Caleb Jones17123-2400117.059
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin10011120008.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F20Brett Connolly40000150003.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas3000100004.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk4000-120001.000
F24Sam Lafferty4000-100009.000
D41Isaak Phillips3000-140002.000
F27Lukas Reichel2000000005.000
TEAM TOTALS4093164257-173343241121133.082
OPPONENT TOTALS40130217347166370274241270.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury2816152.79131233758610.913002
32Kevin Lankinen126743.382530383360.887010
40Arvid Soderblom2994.2401007590.881000
60Collin Delia1209.00100370.571000
TEAM TOTALS4024343.081519631231263.89893164343
OPPONENT TOTALS4024342.2525872901130.918130217370

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you