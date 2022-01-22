THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|36
|9
|27
|36
|-15
|6
|4
|0
|2
|132
|.068
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|40
|23
|9
|32
|-12
|13
|9
|0
|2
|121
|.190
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|36
|3
|22
|25
|-13
|16
|0
|0
|0
|100
|.030
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|34
|10
|10
|20
|-8
|6
|2
|0
|2
|55
|.182
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|40
|4
|14
|18
|-10
|16
|1
|0
|1
|66
|.061
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|40
|9
|7
|16
|-14
|10
|3
|0
|0
|89
|.101
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|37
|6
|8
|14
|-2
|33
|2
|0
|0
|65
|.092
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|34
|1
|10
|11
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|34
|3
|8
|11
|-6
|10
|1
|0
|1
|53
|.057
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|27
|4
|7
|11
|-6
|16
|1
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|28
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|24
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|17
|.235
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|34
|3
|3
|6
|-16
|13
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.081
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|37
|3
|3
|6
|-12
|27
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.081
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|26
|2
|3
|5
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|36
|0
|4
|4
|-8
|27
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.000
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|36
|1
|3
|4
|-12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.059
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|93
|164
|257
|-173
|343
|24
|1
|12
|1133
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|130
|217
|347
|166
|370
|27
|4
|24
|1270
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|28
|1615
|2.79
|13
|12
|3
|3
|75
|861
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|12
|674
|3.38
|2
|5
|3
|0
|38
|336
|0.887
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|2
|99
|4.24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|59
|0.881
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0.571
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2434
|3.08
|15
|19
|6
|3
|123
|1263
|.898
|93
|164
|343
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2434
|2.25
|25
|8
|7
|2
|90
|1130
|.918
|130
|217
|370
