THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|69
|23
|60
|83
|-20
|16
|8
|0
|2
|254
|.091
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|73
|39
|28
|67
|-16
|19
|14
|0
|5
|236
|.165
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|69
|5
|42
|47
|-34
|26
|0
|0
|0
|173
|.029
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|60
|20
|23
|43
|-6
|28
|5
|0
|2
|116
|.172
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|62
|11
|20
|31
|-14
|33
|4
|1
|1
|112
|.098
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|69
|9
|17
|26
|-16
|43
|2
|0
|0
|115
|.078
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|70
|12
|14
|26
|-18
|14
|3
|0
|0
|146
|.082
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|60
|6
|14
|20
|-14
|12
|2
|0
|1
|74
|.081
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|66
|3
|15
|18
|-27
|21
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.042
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|54
|2
|15
|17
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.028
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|47
|4
|9
|13
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|52
|5
|7
|12
|-14
|19
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.152
|F
|18
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|45
|1
|10
|11
|-5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.026
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|37
|5
|3
|8
|-12
|10
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|46
|4
|3
|7
|-12
|20
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.105
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|12
|3
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|66
|3
|4
|7
|-19
|31
|0
|0
|0
|106
|.028
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|28
|1
|5
|6
|-8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|18
|1
|2
|3
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|12
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|190
|333
|523
|-320
|570
|45
|2
|20
|2097
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|258
|440
|698
|299
|632
|50
|6
|47
|2397
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|24
|1376
|3.66
|4
|12
|6
|0
|84
|740
|0.886
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|6
|229
|3.93
|1
|3
|0
|0
|15
|147
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4439
|3.3
|24
|38
|11
|4
|241
|2380
|.892
|190
|333
|570
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4439
|2.49
|49
|15
|9
|8
|182
|2089
|.909
|258
|440
|632
