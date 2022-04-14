THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane69236083-2016802254.091
F12Alex DeBrincat73392867-16191405236.165
D4Seth Jones6954247-3426000173.029
F17Dylan Strome60202343-628502116.172
F38Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F19Jonathan Toews62112031-1433411112.098
F77Kirby Dach6991726-1643200115.078
F8Dominik Kubalik70121426-1814300146.082
F23Philipp Kurashev6061420-141220174.081
D6Jake McCabe6631518-272100071.042
D56Erik Gustafsson5421517-21200071.028
D82Caleb Jones474913-11400148.083
F58MacKenzie Entwistle525712-141901033.152
F18Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
D61Riley Stillman4511011-53100139.026
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
F24Sam Lafferty37538-121000159.085
F13Henrik Borgstrom46437-122000038.105
F11Taylor Raddysh123471020023.130
D44Calvin de Haan66347-1931000106.028
F52Reese Johnson28156-81600017.059
F90Tyler Johnson18123-91000019.053
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
F14Boris Katchouk12101-6400011.091
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
D75Alec Regula7000060004.000
F27Lukas Reichel8000-5000014.000
D43Alex Vlasic6000-100003.000
TEAM TOTALS73190333523-320570452202097.091
OPPONENT TOTALS73258440698299632506472397.108
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen2413763.6641260847400.886010
60Collin Delia62293.931300151470.898000
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
TEAM TOTALS7344393.324381142412380.892190333570
OPPONENT TOTALS7344392.494915981822089.909258440632

