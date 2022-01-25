THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|38
|9
|27
|36
|-16
|8
|4
|0
|2
|140
|.064
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|42
|24
|9
|33
|-13
|13
|10
|0
|2
|129
|.186
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|38
|3
|23
|26
|-16
|18
|0
|0
|0
|103
|.029
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|36
|10
|10
|20
|-9
|8
|2
|0
|2
|58
|.172
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|42
|4
|14
|18
|-12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.056
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|42
|9
|7
|16
|-15
|10
|3
|0
|0
|93
|.097
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|39
|6
|8
|14
|-2
|33
|2
|0
|0
|67
|.090
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|36
|1
|11
|12
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|29
|4
|8
|12
|-6
|16
|1
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|36
|3
|8
|11
|-7
|12
|1
|0
|1
|54
|.056
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|28
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|26
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|19
|.211
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|28
|4
|3
|7
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.129
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|36
|3
|3
|6
|-18
|15
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.079
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|39
|3
|3
|6
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.070
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|38
|0
|5
|5
|-6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|38
|1
|3
|4
|-12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|19
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.050
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|96
|169
|265
|-176
|359
|25
|1
|12
|1193
|.080
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|136
|229
|365
|170
|376
|30
|4
|26
|1343
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|29
|1671
|2.76
|13
|13
|3
|3
|77
|890
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|13
|739
|3.41
|2
|5
|4
|0
|42
|380
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|2
|99
|4.24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|59
|0.881
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0.571
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2558
|3.07
|15
|20
|7
|3
|129
|1336
|.899
|96
|169
|359
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2558
|2.21
|27
|8
|7
|3
|93
|1190
|.920
|136
|229
|376
