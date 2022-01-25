THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane3892736-168402140.064
F12Alex DeBrincat4224933-13131002129.186
D4Seth Jones3832326-1618000103.029
F38Brandon Hagel36101020-9820258.172
F19Jonathan Toews4241418-122010172.056
F8Dominik Kubalik429716-151030093.097
F77Kirby Dach396814-23320067.090
D56Erik Gustafsson361111231000045.022
F17Dylan Strome294812-61610145.089
F23Philipp Kurashev363811-71210154.056
D61Riley Stillman281910-12700125.040
F58MacKenzie Entwistle26459-21701019.211
F13Henrik Borgstrom28437-51000031.129
D6Jake McCabe36336-181500038.079
D5Connor Murphy39336-102700143.070
F22Ryan Carpenter38055-62700044.000
F52Reese Johnson18134-3700011.091
D44Calvin de Haan38134-12600055.018
F90Tyler Johnson8123-61000011.091
D82Caleb Jones19123-1400120.050
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin10011120008.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F20Brett Connolly40000150003.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas3000100004.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk4000-120001.000
F24Sam Lafferty6000-2000010.000
D41Isaak Phillips3000-140002.000
F27Lukas Reichel2000000005.000
TEAM TOTALS4296169265-176359251121193.080
OPPONENT TOTALS42136229365170376304261343.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury2916712.76131333778900.913002
32Kevin Lankinen137393.412540423800.889010
40Arvid Soderblom2994.2401007590.881000
60Collin Delia1209.00100370.571000
TEAM TOTALS4225583.071520731291336.89996169359
OPPONENT TOTALS4225582.2127873931190.920136229376

