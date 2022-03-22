THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|59
|19
|52
|71
|-16
|14
|6
|0
|2
|216
|.088
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|63
|34
|22
|56
|-17
|15
|12
|0
|5
|206
|.165
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|59
|4
|37
|41
|-27
|26
|0
|0
|0
|146
|.027
|F
|0
|Brandon Hagel
|55
|21
|16
|37
|-14
|23
|4
|0
|3
|94
|.223
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|50
|17
|18
|35
|-6
|24
|5
|0
|1
|98
|.173
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|52
|8
|17
|25
|-9
|31
|2
|1
|1
|88
|.091
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|39
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.082
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|63
|11
|11
|22
|-19
|10
|3
|0
|0
|133
|.083
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|54
|5
|11
|16
|-9
|12
|2
|0
|1
|69
|.072
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|46
|2
|13
|15
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|D
|6
|Jake McCabe
|56
|3
|12
|15
|-21
|21
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|38
|4
|8
|12
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|59
|3
|8
|11
|-10
|36
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.049
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|45
|5
|6
|11
|-11
|17
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.172
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|57
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|47
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.056
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|36
|1
|9
|10
|-2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.034
|F
|13
|Henrik Borgstrom
|42
|4
|3
|7
|-7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.108
|F
|24
|Sam Lafferty
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.068
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|57
|1
|4
|5
|-16
|31
|0
|0
|0
|90
|.011
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|18
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|14
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|27
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.094
|F
|17
|Adam Gaudette
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|0
|Taylor Raddysh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|20
|Brett Connolly
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Josiah Slavin
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|74
|Nicolas Beaudin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|79
|Kurtis Gabriel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|76
|Jakub Galvas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|48
|Wyatt Kalynuk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|0
|Boris Katchouk
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|43
|Alex Vlasic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|164
|284
|448
|-245
|523
|38
|2
|19
|1803
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|217
|364
|581
|228
|565
|43
|5
|39
|2032
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2626
|2.95
|19
|21
|5
|4
|129
|1398
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|17
|974
|3.51
|3
|8
|4
|0
|57
|512
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|3
|155
|5.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|95
|0.863
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Collin Delia
|2
|27
|6.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.75
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3827
|3.21
|22
|32
|9
|4
|202
|2017
|.893
|164
|284
|523
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3827
|2.49
|41
|14
|8
|6
|157
|1796
|.909
|217
|364
|565
