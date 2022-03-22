THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F88Patrick Kane59195271-1614602216.088
F12Alex DeBrincat63342256-17151205206.165
D4Seth Jones5943741-2726000146.027
F0Brandon Hagel55211637-142340394.223
F17Dylan Strome50171835-62450198.173
F19Jonathan Toews5281725-93121188.091
F77Kirby Dach6081523-83920098.082
F8Dominik Kubalik63111122-1910300133.083
F23Philipp Kurashev5451116-91220169.072
D56Erik Gustafsson4621315-11200060.033
D6Jake McCabe5631215-212100056.054
D82Caleb Jones38481251200140.100
F22Ryan Carpenter593811-103600261.049
F58MacKenzie Entwistle455611-111701029.172
D5Connor Murphy574610-144700171.056
D61Riley Stillman361910-22900129.034
F13Henrik Borgstrom42437-72000037.108
F24Sam Lafferty27325-61000144.068
D44Calvin de Haan57145-163100090.011
F52Reese Johnson18134-3700011.091
F90Tyler Johnson14123-71000019.053
F16Jujhar Khaira27303-41300032.094
F17Adam Gaudette8112-3410010.100
F86Mike Hardman21022-61100012.000
F0Taylor Raddysh2112-101004.250
F20Brett Connolly9011-3150006.000
D51Ian Mitchell8011-300002.000
F36Josiah Slavin150110400013.000
D74Nicolas Beaudin2000-100001.000
F79Kurtis Gabriel2000000000.000
D76Jakub Galvas6000000008.000
D48Wyatt Kalynuk5000-320001.000
F0Boris Katchouk2000-120005.000
D41Isaak Phillips4000-140004.000
D75Alec Regula6000120002.000
F27Lukas Reichel5000-100008.000
D43Alex Vlasic2000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS63164284448-245523382191803.091
OPPONENT TOTALS63217364581228565435392032.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Marc-Andre Fleury4526262.9519215412913980.908012
32Kevin Lankinen179743.513840575120.889010
40Arvid Soderblom31555.0020013950.863000
60Collin Delia2276.4301003120.75000
TEAM TOTALS6338273.212232942022017.893164284523
OPPONENT TOTALS6338272.494114861571796.909217364565

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you