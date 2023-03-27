THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Max Domi
|60
|18
|31
|49
|-9
|76
|8
|0
|4
|143
|.126
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|54
|16
|29
|45
|-23
|10
|2
|0
|0
|182
|.088
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|73
|20
|13
|33
|-25
|14
|7
|0
|1
|118
|.169
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|63
|10
|22
|32
|-30
|28
|1
|0
|1
|158
|.063
|F
|89
|Andreas Athanasiou
|72
|14
|14
|28
|-24
|32
|2
|0
|3
|138
|.101
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|-24
|37
|8
|0
|1
|79
|.177
|F
|17
|Jason Dickinson
|69
|9
|17
|26
|-23
|28
|1
|0
|1
|100
|.090
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|47
|8
|18
|26
|-11
|16
|3
|0
|0
|100
|.080
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|70
|9
|16
|25
|-32
|14
|0
|0
|2
|116
|.078
|F
|28
|Sam Lafferty
|51
|10
|11
|21
|-10
|28
|0
|4
|1
|83
|.120
|D
|22
|Jake McCabe
|55
|2
|18
|20
|7
|27
|0
|0
|1
|67
|.030
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|64
|4
|10
|14
|-19
|36
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.053
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|49
|4
|9
|13
|-7
|25
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.077
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|44
|4
|8
|12
|-8
|29
|1
|1
|0
|45
|.089
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|71
|6
|5
|11
|-3
|60
|0
|2
|0
|77
|.078
|F
|43
|Colin Blackwell
|53
|2
|8
|10
|-16
|6
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|58
|3
|6
|9
|-9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|17
|5
|4
|9
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|D
|25
|Jarred Tinordi
|42
|2
|6
|8
|-13
|38
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|30
|1
|6
|7
|-11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|70
|Cole Guttman
|14
|4
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.154
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|48
|4
|2
|6
|-12
|38
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|F
|15
|Joey Anderson
|15
|3
|2
|5
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|.188
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|16
|1
|4
|5
|-10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|58
|0
|4
|4
|-25
|16
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.000
|F
|24
|Anders Bjork
|5
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|48
|Filip Roos
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|37
|David Gust
|4
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|39
|Luke Philp
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|62
|Brett Seney
|7
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|12
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|28
|Andreas Englund
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|44
|Wyatt Kaiser
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|53
|Buddy Robinson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|177
|287
|464
|-366
|639
|34
|7
|22
|1950
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|260
|456
|716
|335
|674
|50
|8
|47
|2462
|.106
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|34
|Petr Mrazek
|34
|1924
|3.62
|8
|20
|3
|0
|116
|1110
|0.895
|0
|2
|4
|32
|Alex Stalock
|22
|1179
|2.8
|9
|11
|1
|2
|55
|650
|0.915
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|15
|835
|3.45
|2
|10
|2
|0
|48
|453
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Jaxson Stauber
|6
|363
|2.8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|17
|191
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Khudobin
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|28
|0.786
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Wells
|1
|20
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.923
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4424
|3.33
|24
|43
|6
|2
|243
|2445
|.894
|177
|287
|639
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4424
|2.33
|49
|16
|8
|8
|170
|1944
|.909
|260
|456
|674
