THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Max Domi60183149-976804143.126
F88Patrick Kane54162945-2310200182.088
F11Taylor Raddysh73201333-2514701118.169
D4Seth Jones63102232-3028101158.063
F89Andreas Athanasiou72141428-2432203138.101
F19Jonathan Toews46141428-243780179.177
F17Jason Dickinson6991726-2328101100.090
F90Tyler Johnson4781826-1116300100.080
F23Philipp Kurashev7091625-3214002116.078
F28Sam Lafferty51101121-102804183.120
D22Jake McCabe552182072700167.030
D82Caleb Jones6441014-193610175.053
F14Boris Katchouk494913-72500252.077
F16Jujhar Khaira444812-82911045.089
D5Connor Murphy716511-36002077.078
F43Colin Blackwell532810-16600053.038
F58MacKenzie Entwistle58369-91200042.071
F27Lukas Reichel17549-2400032.156
D25Jarred Tinordi42268-133800131.065
D51Ian Mitchell30167-11600022.045
F70Cole Guttman144261200126.154
F52Reese Johnson48426-123800141.098
F15Joey Anderson15325-6000116.188
D41Isaak Phillips16145-10500016.063
D3Jack Johnson58044-251600063.000
F24Anders Bjork5033200006.000
D48Filip Roos17123-5400019.053
F37David Gust4101-220007.143
F39Luke Philp3011020000.000
F62Brett Seney7101-220009.111
D22Nikita Zaitsev12101-680006.167
D28Andreas Englund6000-240008.000
F86Mike Hardman7000-200007.000
D44Wyatt Kaiser3000000002.000
D75Alec Regula4000-340002.000
F53Buddy Robinson7000-220008.000
TEAM TOTALS73177287464-366639347221950.091
OPPONENT TOTALS73260456716335674508472462.106
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
34Petr Mrazek3419243.628203011611100.895024
32Alex Stalock2211792.891112556500.915004
40Arvid Soderblom158353.4521020484530.894000
30Jaxson Stauber63632.85100171910.911000
31Anton Khudobin1606.001006280.786000
0Dylan Wells1203.000001130.923000
TEAM TOTALS7344243.332443622432445.894177287639
OPPONENT TOTALS7344242.334916881701944.909260456674

