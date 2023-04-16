THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Chicago Blackhawks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Max Domi
|60
|18
|31
|49
|-9
|76
|8
|0
|4
|143
|.126
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|54
|16
|29
|45
|-23
|10
|2
|0
|0
|182
|.088
|F
|89
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|-29
|34
|3
|0
|4
|175
|.114
|D
|4
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|-38
|30
|2
|0
|1
|178
|.067
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|-28
|16
|7
|0
|1
|129
|.155
|F
|90
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|-21
|16
|4
|0
|0
|125
|.096
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|53
|15
|16
|31
|-31
|43
|9
|0
|1
|87
|.172
|F
|17
|Jason Dickinson
|78
|9
|21
|30
|-29
|28
|1
|0
|1
|114
|.079
|F
|23
|Philipp Kurashev
|70
|9
|16
|25
|-32
|14
|0
|0
|2
|116
|.078
|F
|28
|Sam Lafferty
|51
|10
|11
|21
|-10
|28
|0
|4
|1
|83
|.120
|D
|22
|Jake McCabe
|55
|2
|18
|20
|7
|27
|0
|0
|1
|67
|.030
|D
|82
|Caleb Jones
|73
|4
|12
|16
|-19
|40
|1
|0
|1
|86
|.047
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|58
|5
|11
|16
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|2
|68
|.074
|F
|27
|Lukas Reichel
|23
|7
|8
|15
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.167
|F
|16
|Jujhar Khaira
|51
|6
|8
|14
|-11
|31
|1
|1
|0
|59
|.102
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|80
|7
|6
|13
|-10
|69
|0
|2
|0
|85
|.082
|F
|43
|Colin Blackwell
|53
|2
|8
|10
|-16
|6
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|F
|58
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|66
|4
|6
|10
|-11
|14
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.080
|F
|24
|Anders Bjork
|13
|2
|6
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|D
|51
|Ian Mitchell
|35
|1
|7
|8
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|D
|25
|Jarred Tinordi
|44
|2
|6
|8
|-17
|40
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|15
|Joey Anderson
|24
|4
|2
|6
|-9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.143
|F
|70
|Cole Guttman
|14
|4
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.154
|F
|52
|Reese Johnson
|57
|4
|2
|6
|-15
|38
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.074
|D
|41
|Isaak Phillips
|16
|1
|4
|5
|-10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|3
|Jack Johnson
|58
|0
|4
|4
|-25
|16
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.000
|D
|44
|Wyatt Kaiser
|9
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|53
|Buddy Robinson
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|48
|Filip Roos
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|18
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|26
|Austin Wagner
|7
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.077
|D
|28
|Andreas Englund
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|37
|David Gust
|4
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|39
|Luke Philp
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|62
|Brett Seney
|7
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|72
|Alex Vlasic
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|86
|Mike Hardman
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|75
|Alec Regula
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|202
|331
|533
|-433
|707
|38
|7
|24
|2210
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|299
|518
|817
|395
|732
|55
|10
|54
|2758
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|34
|Petr Mrazek
|39
|2165
|3.66
|10
|22
|3
|0
|132
|1248
|0.894
|0
|2
|4
|32
|Alex Stalock
|27
|1475
|3.01
|9
|15
|2
|2
|74
|804
|0.908
|0
|0
|16
|40
|Arvid Soderblom
|15
|835
|3.45
|2
|10
|2
|0
|48
|453
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Jaxson Stauber
|6
|363
|2.8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|17
|191
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Khudobin
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|28
|0.786
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Wells
|1
|20
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.923
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4967
|3.39
|26
|49
|7
|2
|278
|2737
|.892
|202
|331
|707
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4967
|2.35
|56
|18
|8
|9
|193
|2202
|.909
|299
|518
|732
