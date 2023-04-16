THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Max Domi60183149-976804143.126
F88Patrick Kane54162945-2310200182.088
F89Andreas Athanasiou81202040-2934304175.114
D4Seth Jones72122537-3830201178.067
F11Taylor Raddysh78201737-2816701129.155
F90Tyler Johnson56122032-2116400125.096
F19Jonathan Toews53151631-314390187.172
F17Jason Dickinson7892130-2928101114.079
F23Philipp Kurashev7091625-3214002116.078
F28Sam Lafferty51101121-102804183.120
D22Jake McCabe552182072700167.030
D82Caleb Jones7341216-194010186.047
F14Boris Katchouk5851116-102700268.074
F27Lukas Reichel237815-8600042.167
F16Jujhar Khaira516814-113111059.102
D5Connor Murphy807613-106902085.082
F43Colin Blackwell532810-16600053.038
F58MacKenzie Entwistle664610-111400050.080
F24Anders Bjork132684200014.143
D51Ian Mitchell35178-8800025.040
D25Jarred Tinordi44268-174000132.063
F15Joey Anderson24426-9000128.143
F70Cole Guttman144261200126.154
F52Reese Johnson57426-153800154.074
D41Isaak Phillips16145-10500016.063
D3Jack Johnson58044-251600063.000
D44Wyatt Kaiser9033-4400014.000
F53Buddy Robinson91231400013.077
D48Filip Roos17123-5400019.053
D22Nikita Zaitsev18123-41200010.100
F26Austin Wagner7112-2000113.077
D28Andreas Englund11011-2900011.000
F37David Gust4101-220007.143
F39Luke Philp3011020000.000
F62Brett Seney7101-220009.111
D72Alex Vlasic6011-100004.000
F86Mike Hardman8000-200007.000
D75Alec Regula4000-340002.000
TEAM TOTALS82202331533-433707387242210.091
OPPONENT TOTALS822995188173957325510542758.108
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
34Petr Mrazek3921653.6610223013212480.894024
32Alex Stalock2714753.0191522748040.9080016
40Arvid Soderblom158353.4521020484530.894000
30Jaxson Stauber63632.85100171910.911000
31Anton Khudobin1606.001006280.786000
0Dylan Wells1203.000001130.923000
TEAM TOTALS8249673.392649722782737.892202331707
OPPONENT TOTALS8249672.355618891932202.909299518732

