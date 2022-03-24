AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan6836.0690-1366.50544-128456-525.869188027.6
LaVine5934.7506-1057.479167-418267-313.853144624.5
Vucevic6433.5490-1031.47594-30079-106.745115318.0
White5227.7245-556.441118-30271-83.85567913.1
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
Dosunmu6727.0233-449.51962-15945-67.6725738.6
Caruso3427.891-221.41237-10652-67.7762718.0
Green5524.2152-280.54332-8770-85.8244067.4
Williams723.118-37.4865-115-7.714466.6
Thompson1317.329-49.5920-120-33.606786.0
Jones4517.893-171.54416-5048-61.7872505.6
Brown6016.297-234.41541-11919-25.7602544.2
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1410.818-41.43910-297-10.700533.8
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley5010.464-111.5770-017-25.6801452.9
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM72240.33017-6279.480783-21041232-1521.8108049111.8
OPPONENTS72240.32970-6313.470831-22861236-1554.7958007111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan543083625.33415.015216115924
LaVine202612814.82754.710603715521
Vucevic12859872611.32113.315906212166
White161391553.01553.01130245511
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
Dosunmu231631862.82183.31560528928
Caruso27951223.61313.9850625114
Green831562394.3541.01160552729
Williams314172.44.6110532
Thompson1942614.77.52701094
Jones541001543.425.6980222530
Brown371471843.156.959031235
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.94.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley601141743.525.5580103032
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6232445306842.6173524.113441517919310
OPPONENTS6772452312943.5178624.812845513955361

