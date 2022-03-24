|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|68
|36.0
|690-1366
|.505
|44-128
|456-525
|.869
|1880
|27.6
|LaVine
|59
|34.7
|506-1057
|.479
|167-418
|267-313
|.853
|1446
|24.5
|Vucevic
|64
|33.5
|490-1031
|.475
|94-300
|79-106
|.745
|1153
|18.0
|White
|52
|27.7
|245-556
|.441
|118-302
|71-83
|.855
|679
|13.1
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|Dosunmu
|67
|27.0
|233-449
|.519
|62-159
|45-67
|.672
|573
|8.6
|Caruso
|34
|27.8
|91-221
|.412
|37-106
|52-67
|.776
|271
|8.0
|Green
|55
|24.2
|152-280
|.543
|32-87
|70-85
|.824
|406
|7.4
|Williams
|7
|23.1
|18-37
|.486
|5-11
|5-7
|.714
|46
|6.6
|Thompson
|13
|17.3
|29-49
|.592
|0-1
|20-33
|.606
|78
|6.0
|Jones
|45
|17.8
|93-171
|.544
|16-50
|48-61
|.787
|250
|5.6
|Brown
|60
|16.2
|97-234
|.415
|41-119
|19-25
|.760
|254
|4.2
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|14
|10.8
|18-41
|.439
|10-29
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.8
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|50
|10.4
|64-111
|.577
|0-0
|17-25
|.680
|145
|2.9
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|240.3
|3017-6279
|.480
|783-2104
|1232-1521
|.810
|8049
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|72
|240.3
|2970-6313
|.470
|831-2286
|1236-1554
|.795
|8007
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|54
|308
|362
|5.3
|341
|5.0
|152
|1
|61
|159
|24
|LaVine
|20
|261
|281
|4.8
|275
|4.7
|106
|0
|37
|155
|21
|Vucevic
|128
|598
|726
|11.3
|211
|3.3
|159
|0
|62
|121
|66
|White
|16
|139
|155
|3.0
|155
|3.0
|113
|0
|24
|55
|11
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|Dosunmu
|23
|163
|186
|2.8
|218
|3.3
|156
|0
|52
|89
|28
|Caruso
|27
|95
|122
|3.6
|131
|3.9
|85
|0
|62
|51
|14
|Green
|83
|156
|239
|4.3
|54
|1.0
|116
|0
|55
|27
|29
|Williams
|3
|14
|17
|2.4
|4
|.6
|11
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Thompson
|19
|42
|61
|4.7
|7
|.5
|27
|0
|10
|9
|4
|Jones
|54
|100
|154
|3.4
|25
|.6
|98
|0
|22
|25
|30
|Brown
|37
|147
|184
|3.1
|56
|.9
|59
|0
|31
|23
|5
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|60
|114
|174
|3.5
|25
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|623
|2445
|3068
|42.6
|1735
|24.1
|1344
|1
|517
|919
|310
|OPPONENTS
|677
|2452
|3129
|43.5
|1786
|24.8
|1284
|5
|513
|955
|361
