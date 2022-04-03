|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|73
|36.2
|745-1480
|.503
|49-138
|506-577
|.877
|2045
|28.0
|LaVine
|65
|34.9
|554-1162
|.477
|183-466
|314-369
|.851
|1605
|24.7
|Vucevic
|70
|33.5
|536-1116
|.480
|102-321
|88-117
|.752
|1262
|18.0
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|White
|58
|27.3
|265-613
|.432
|125-334
|75-87
|.862
|730
|12.6
|Dosunmu
|73
|27.3
|255-494
|.516
|65-176
|46-68
|.676
|621
|8.5
|Caruso
|40
|28.1
|102-250
|.408
|42-121
|58-73
|.795
|304
|7.6
|Green
|61
|23.3
|164-302
|.543
|34-94
|78-94
|.830
|440
|7.2
|Williams
|13
|22.8
|31-58
|.534
|8-17
|10-16
|.625
|80
|6.2
|Jones
|47
|17.2
|95-174
|.546
|16-50
|49-62
|.790
|255
|5.4
|Thompson
|19
|16.3
|39-71
|.549
|0-2
|21-40
|.525
|99
|5.2
|Brown
|62
|15.9
|98-236
|.415
|42-121
|19-25
|.760
|257
|4.1
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|14
|10.8
|18-41
|.439
|10-29
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.8
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|52
|10.1
|64-111
|.577
|0-0
|17-25
|.680
|145
|2.8
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|240.6
|3257-6784
|.480
|833-2263
|1364-1677
|.813
|8711
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|78
|240.6
|3210-6818
|.471
|901-2477
|1366-1720
|.794
|8687
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|54
|332
|386
|5.3
|362
|5.0
|169
|1
|65
|170
|24
|LaVine
|22
|280
|302
|4.6
|292
|4.5
|116
|0
|41
|168
|22
|Vucevic
|139
|647
|786
|11.2
|229
|3.3
|174
|0
|68
|129
|71
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|White
|17
|158
|175
|3.0
|169
|2.9
|129
|0
|26
|65
|11
|Dosunmu
|25
|175
|200
|2.7
|243
|3.3
|175
|0
|53
|94
|29
|Caruso
|32
|113
|145
|3.6
|157
|3.9
|102
|0
|71
|57
|15
|Green
|88
|169
|257
|4.2
|57
|.9
|127
|0
|60
|29
|30
|Williams
|11
|39
|50
|3.8
|8
|.6
|19
|0
|9
|7
|7
|Jones
|55
|101
|156
|3.3
|25
|.5
|98
|0
|22
|25
|30
|Thompson
|30
|57
|87
|4.6
|13
|.7
|31
|1
|12
|11
|6
|Brown
|37
|147
|184
|3.0
|56
|.9
|61
|0
|31
|23
|5
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|60
|115
|175
|3.4
|26
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|669
|2641
|3310
|42.4
|1870
|24.0
|1463
|2
|554
|986
|326
|OPPONENTS
|731
|2651
|3382
|43.4
|1924
|24.7
|1408
|5
|551
|1020
|383
