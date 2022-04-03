AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan7336.2745-1480.50349-138506-577.877204528.0
LaVine6534.9554-1162.477183-466314-369.851160524.7
Vucevic7033.5536-1116.480102-32188-117.752126218.0
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
White5827.3265-613.432125-33475-87.86273012.6
Dosunmu7327.3255-494.51665-17646-68.6766218.5
Caruso4028.1102-250.40842-12158-73.7953047.6
Green6123.3164-302.54334-9478-94.8304407.2
Williams1322.831-58.5348-1710-16.625806.2
Jones4717.295-174.54616-5049-62.7902555.4
Thompson1916.339-71.5490-221-40.525995.2
Brown6215.998-236.41542-12119-25.7602574.1
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1410.818-41.43910-297-10.700533.8
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley5210.164-111.5770-017-25.6801452.8
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM78240.63257-6784.480833-22631364-1677.8138711111.7
OPPONENTS78240.63210-6818.471901-24771366-1720.7948687111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan543323865.33625.016916517024
LaVine222803024.62924.511604116822
Vucevic13964778611.22293.317406812971
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
White171581753.01692.91290266511
Dosunmu251752002.72433.31750539429
Caruso321131453.61573.91020715715
Green881692574.257.91270602930
Williams1139503.88.6190977
Jones551011563.325.5980222530
Thompson3057874.613.731112116
Brown371471843.056.961031235
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.94.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley601151753.426.5580103032
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6692641331042.4187024.014632554986326
OPPONENTS7312651338243.4192424.7140855511020383

