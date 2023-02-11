AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan5136.3470-925.50825-78344-390.882130925.7
LaVine5135.9425-907.469143-383224-272.824121723.9
Vucevic5533.9404-776.52192-25886-104.82798617.9
Williams5529.0207-453.45777-19161-68.89755210.0
Dosunmu5327.9208-405.51445-13852-65.8005139.7
White4721.7142-343.41476-21340-49.8164008.5
Dragic4915.8127-297.42845-12625-39.6413246.6
Drummond4213.0115-183.6280-243-81.5312736.5
Green2816.061-104.58713-3429-43.6741645.9
Caruso4724.390-203.44339-10246-58.7932655.6
D.Jones4415.487-169.51518-5450-62.8062425.5
C.Jones11.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Bradley112.74-9.4442-44-41.000141.3
Terry203.27-18.3891-53-6.500180.9
Hill40.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Simonovic21.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM55242.32348-4794.490576-15891007-1241.8116279114.2
OPPONENTS55242.32281-4848.471713-2013988-1264.7826263113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan232202434.82585.113615111227
LaVine282122404.72084.11160521339
Vucevic11651062611.41873.41200399545
Williams521892414.4721.31090417345
Dosunmu361261623.11442.71340367320
White101131232.6922.079035374
Dragic1356691.41382.860011524
Drummond911932846.826.6790284613
Green2557822.923.8470222020
Caruso291191483.11543.31140796231
D.Jones42741162.628.6690202030
C.Jones000.00.000000
Bradley1910.91.120110
Terry167.47.450143
Hill011.20.000000
Simonovic000.00.000000
TEAM4671885235242.8133824.310701416728251
OPPONENTS5311867239843.6142725.910443371766272

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

