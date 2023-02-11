|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|51
|36.3
|470-925
|.508
|25-78
|344-390
|.882
|1309
|25.7
|LaVine
|51
|35.9
|425-907
|.469
|143-383
|224-272
|.824
|1217
|23.9
|Vucevic
|55
|33.9
|404-776
|.521
|92-258
|86-104
|.827
|986
|17.9
|Williams
|55
|29.0
|207-453
|.457
|77-191
|61-68
|.897
|552
|10.0
|Dosunmu
|53
|27.9
|208-405
|.514
|45-138
|52-65
|.800
|513
|9.7
|White
|47
|21.7
|142-343
|.414
|76-213
|40-49
|.816
|400
|8.5
|Dragic
|49
|15.8
|127-297
|.428
|45-126
|25-39
|.641
|324
|6.6
|Drummond
|42
|13.0
|115-183
|.628
|0-2
|43-81
|.531
|273
|6.5
|Green
|28
|16.0
|61-104
|.587
|13-34
|29-43
|.674
|164
|5.9
|Caruso
|47
|24.3
|90-203
|.443
|39-102
|46-58
|.793
|265
|5.6
|D.Jones
|44
|15.4
|87-169
|.515
|18-54
|50-62
|.806
|242
|5.5
|C.Jones
|1
|1.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Bradley
|11
|2.7
|4-9
|.444
|2-4
|4-4
|1.000
|14
|1.3
|Terry
|20
|3.2
|7-18
|.389
|1-5
|3-6
|.500
|18
|0.9
|Hill
|4
|0.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Simonovic
|2
|1.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|55
|242.3
|2348-4794
|.490
|576-1589
|1007-1241
|.811
|6279
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|55
|242.3
|2281-4848
|.471
|713-2013
|988-1264
|.782
|6263
|113.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|23
|220
|243
|4.8
|258
|5.1
|136
|1
|51
|112
|27
|LaVine
|28
|212
|240
|4.7
|208
|4.1
|116
|0
|52
|133
|9
|Vucevic
|116
|510
|626
|11.4
|187
|3.4
|120
|0
|39
|95
|45
|Williams
|52
|189
|241
|4.4
|72
|1.3
|109
|0
|41
|73
|45
|Dosunmu
|36
|126
|162
|3.1
|144
|2.7
|134
|0
|36
|73
|20
|White
|10
|113
|123
|2.6
|92
|2.0
|79
|0
|35
|37
|4
|Dragic
|13
|56
|69
|1.4
|138
|2.8
|60
|0
|11
|52
|4
|Drummond
|91
|193
|284
|6.8
|26
|.6
|79
|0
|28
|46
|13
|Green
|25
|57
|82
|2.9
|23
|.8
|47
|0
|22
|20
|20
|Caruso
|29
|119
|148
|3.1
|154
|3.3
|114
|0
|79
|62
|31
|D.Jones
|42
|74
|116
|2.6
|28
|.6
|69
|0
|20
|20
|30
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|9
|10
|.9
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Terry
|1
|6
|7
|.4
|7
|.4
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Hill
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simonovic
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|467
|1885
|2352
|42.8
|1338
|24.3
|1070
|1
|416
|728
|251
|OPPONENTS
|531
|1867
|2398
|43.6
|1427
|25.9
|1044
|3
|371
|766
|272
