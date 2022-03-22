AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan6736.0680-1343.50643-123456-525.869185927.7
LaVine5834.7500-1041.480163-411262-307.853142524.6
Vucevic6333.5481-1016.47390-29579-106.745113118.0
White5127.8243-546.445117-29671-83.85567413.2
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
Dosunmu6627.0230-441.52261-15645-67.6725668.6
Caruso3327.790-216.41736-10352-65.8002688.1
Green5424.2150-276.54332-8570-85.8244027.4
Williams624.016-31.5164-94-41.000406.7
Thompson1217.427-46.5870-119-31.613736.1
Jones4517.893-171.54416-5048-61.7872505.6
Brown5916.495-232.40941-11919-25.7602504.2
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1410.818-41.43910-297-10.700533.8
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley5010.464-111.5770-017-25.6801452.9
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM71240.42978-6187.481770-20711225-1508.8127951112.0
OPPONENTS71240.42920-6231.469819-22581222-1534.7977881111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan533053585.33395.114916015823
LaVine202582784.82684.610503615321
Vucevic12759271911.42093.315706212066
White161391553.01533.01120225411
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
Dosunmu231631862.82173.31560528928
Caruso26911173.51253.8840614914
Green831502334.3541.01150532727
Williams211132.23.5100432
Thompson1839574.87.6260994
Jones541001543.425.6980222530
Brown371471843.156.958031234
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.94.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley601141743.525.5580103032
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6182417303542.7171424.113321508912306
OPPONENTS6722404307643.3176024.812725509940355

