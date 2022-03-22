|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|67
|36.0
|680-1343
|.506
|43-123
|456-525
|.869
|1859
|27.7
|LaVine
|58
|34.7
|500-1041
|.480
|163-411
|262-307
|.853
|1425
|24.6
|Vucevic
|63
|33.5
|481-1016
|.473
|90-295
|79-106
|.745
|1131
|18.0
|White
|51
|27.8
|243-546
|.445
|117-296
|71-83
|.855
|674
|13.2
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|Dosunmu
|66
|27.0
|230-441
|.522
|61-156
|45-67
|.672
|566
|8.6
|Caruso
|33
|27.7
|90-216
|.417
|36-103
|52-65
|.800
|268
|8.1
|Green
|54
|24.2
|150-276
|.543
|32-85
|70-85
|.824
|402
|7.4
|Williams
|6
|24.0
|16-31
|.516
|4-9
|4-4
|1.000
|40
|6.7
|Thompson
|12
|17.4
|27-46
|.587
|0-1
|19-31
|.613
|73
|6.1
|Jones
|45
|17.8
|93-171
|.544
|16-50
|48-61
|.787
|250
|5.6
|Brown
|59
|16.4
|95-232
|.409
|41-119
|19-25
|.760
|250
|4.2
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|14
|10.8
|18-41
|.439
|10-29
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.8
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|50
|10.4
|64-111
|.577
|0-0
|17-25
|.680
|145
|2.9
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|71
|240.4
|2978-6187
|.481
|770-2071
|1225-1508
|.812
|7951
|112.0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|240.4
|2920-6231
|.469
|819-2258
|1222-1534
|.797
|7881
|111.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|53
|305
|358
|5.3
|339
|5.1
|149
|1
|60
|158
|23
|LaVine
|20
|258
|278
|4.8
|268
|4.6
|105
|0
|36
|153
|21
|Vucevic
|127
|592
|719
|11.4
|209
|3.3
|157
|0
|62
|120
|66
|White
|16
|139
|155
|3.0
|153
|3.0
|112
|0
|22
|54
|11
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|Dosunmu
|23
|163
|186
|2.8
|217
|3.3
|156
|0
|52
|89
|28
|Caruso
|26
|91
|117
|3.5
|125
|3.8
|84
|0
|61
|49
|14
|Green
|83
|150
|233
|4.3
|54
|1.0
|115
|0
|53
|27
|27
|Williams
|2
|11
|13
|2.2
|3
|.5
|10
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Thompson
|18
|39
|57
|4.8
|7
|.6
|26
|0
|9
|9
|4
|Jones
|54
|100
|154
|3.4
|25
|.6
|98
|0
|22
|25
|30
|Brown
|37
|147
|184
|3.1
|56
|.9
|58
|0
|31
|23
|4
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|60
|114
|174
|3.5
|25
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|618
|2417
|3035
|42.7
|1714
|24.1
|1332
|1
|508
|912
|306
|OPPONENTS
|672
|2404
|3076
|43.3
|1760
|24.8
|1272
|5
|509
|940
|355
