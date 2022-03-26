AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan6836.0690-1366.50544-128456-525.869188027.6
LaVine6034.8518-1080.480171-429278-326.853148524.8
Vucevic6533.4497-1042.47796-30379-106.745116918.0
White5327.7254-571.445123-31071-83.85570213.2
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
Dosunmu6827.1235-457.51462-16245-67.6725778.5
Caruso3527.894-228.41238-10956-71.7892828.1
Green5624.2154-283.54433-8970-85.8244117.3
Williams822.419-39.4875-125-9.556486.0
Thompson1417.131-54.5740-220-33.606825.9
Jones4617.594-173.54316-5048-61.7872525.5
Brown6116.198-236.41542-12119-25.7602574.2
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1410.818-41.43910-297-10.700533.8
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley5110.364-111.5770-017-25.6801452.8
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM73240.33057-6357.481797-21381247-1540.8108158111.8
OPPONENTS73240.33011-6396.471843-23151268-1588.7988133111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan543083625.33415.015216115924
LaVine202642844.72784.610703816022
Vucevic12860773511.32143.316206412268
White161421583.01613.01190255811
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
Dosunmu241661902.82233.31600529028
Caruso27961233.51333.8900635414
Green841612454.4561.01160552730
Williams415192.45.6140542
Thompson2045654.69.627110104
Jones541011553.425.5980222530
Brown371471843.056.961031235
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.94.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley601141743.426.5580103032
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6272474310142.5176024.113682522934314
OPPONENTS6872485317243.5180924.813015523966363

