|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|68
|36.0
|690-1366
|.505
|44-128
|456-525
|.869
|1880
|27.6
|LaVine
|60
|34.8
|518-1080
|.480
|171-429
|278-326
|.853
|1485
|24.8
|Vucevic
|65
|33.4
|497-1042
|.477
|96-303
|79-106
|.745
|1169
|18.0
|White
|53
|27.7
|254-571
|.445
|123-310
|71-83
|.855
|702
|13.2
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|Dosunmu
|68
|27.1
|235-457
|.514
|62-162
|45-67
|.672
|577
|8.5
|Caruso
|35
|27.8
|94-228
|.412
|38-109
|56-71
|.789
|282
|8.1
|Green
|56
|24.2
|154-283
|.544
|33-89
|70-85
|.824
|411
|7.3
|Williams
|8
|22.4
|19-39
|.487
|5-12
|5-9
|.556
|48
|6.0
|Thompson
|14
|17.1
|31-54
|.574
|0-2
|20-33
|.606
|82
|5.9
|Jones
|46
|17.5
|94-173
|.543
|16-50
|48-61
|.787
|252
|5.5
|Brown
|61
|16.1
|98-236
|.415
|42-121
|19-25
|.760
|257
|4.2
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|14
|10.8
|18-41
|.439
|10-29
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.8
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|51
|10.3
|64-111
|.577
|0-0
|17-25
|.680
|145
|2.8
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|240.3
|3057-6357
|.481
|797-2138
|1247-1540
|.810
|8158
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|73
|240.3
|3011-6396
|.471
|843-2315
|1268-1588
|.798
|8133
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|54
|308
|362
|5.3
|341
|5.0
|152
|1
|61
|159
|24
|LaVine
|20
|264
|284
|4.7
|278
|4.6
|107
|0
|38
|160
|22
|Vucevic
|128
|607
|735
|11.3
|214
|3.3
|162
|0
|64
|122
|68
|White
|16
|142
|158
|3.0
|161
|3.0
|119
|0
|25
|58
|11
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|Dosunmu
|24
|166
|190
|2.8
|223
|3.3
|160
|0
|52
|90
|28
|Caruso
|27
|96
|123
|3.5
|133
|3.8
|90
|0
|63
|54
|14
|Green
|84
|161
|245
|4.4
|56
|1.0
|116
|0
|55
|27
|30
|Williams
|4
|15
|19
|2.4
|5
|.6
|14
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Thompson
|20
|45
|65
|4.6
|9
|.6
|27
|1
|10
|10
|4
|Jones
|54
|101
|155
|3.4
|25
|.5
|98
|0
|22
|25
|30
|Brown
|37
|147
|184
|3.0
|56
|.9
|61
|0
|31
|23
|5
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|60
|114
|174
|3.4
|26
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|627
|2474
|3101
|42.5
|1760
|24.1
|1368
|2
|522
|934
|314
|OPPONENTS
|687
|2485
|3172
|43.5
|1809
|24.8
|1301
|5
|523
|966
|363
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.