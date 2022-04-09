|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|76
|36.1
|774-1535
|.504
|50-142
|520-593
|.877
|2118
|27.9
|LaVine
|67
|34.7
|565-1186
|.476
|185-475
|320-375
|.853
|1635
|24.4
|Vucevic
|73
|33.1
|546-1154
|.473
|104-331
|92-121
|.760
|1288
|17.6
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|White
|61
|27.5
|279-644
|.433
|136-353
|78-91
|.857
|772
|12.7
|Dosunmu
|76
|27.2
|269-517
|.520
|67-180
|48-71
|.676
|653
|8.6
|Caruso
|41
|28.0
|102-256
|.398
|42-126
|58-73
|.795
|304
|7.4
|Williams
|16
|23.8
|44-81
|.543
|12-25
|18-27
|.667
|118
|7.4
|Green
|64
|23.1
|172-317
|.543
|36-99
|80-96
|.833
|460
|7.2
|Jones
|50
|17.4
|102-190
|.537
|18-59
|52-66
|.788
|274
|5.5
|Thompson
|22
|16.4
|48-86
|.558
|0-2
|24-44
|.545
|120
|5.5
|Brown
|65
|15.6
|101-245
|.412
|45-127
|19-25
|.760
|266
|4.1
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|15
|10.3
|18-42
|.429
|10-30
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.5
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|54
|9.9
|67-115
|.583
|0-0
|18-27
|.667
|152
|2.8
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.6
|3378-7044
|.480
|862-2343
|1410-1733
|.814
|9028
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.6
|3351-7079
|.473
|949-2589
|1413-1777
|.795
|9064
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|56
|336
|392
|5.2
|374
|4.9
|178
|1
|68
|181
|24
|LaVine
|22
|286
|308
|4.6
|303
|4.5
|120
|0
|41
|171
|23
|Vucevic
|142
|662
|804
|11.0
|236
|3.2
|181
|0
|70
|136
|71
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|White
|17
|165
|182
|3.0
|176
|2.9
|137
|0
|29
|70
|11
|Dosunmu
|25
|184
|209
|2.8
|250
|3.3
|180
|0
|58
|101
|29
|Caruso
|33
|115
|148
|3.6
|165
|4.0
|106
|0
|71
|57
|15
|Williams
|17
|48
|65
|4.1
|11
|.7
|26
|0
|9
|11
|8
|Green
|90
|179
|269
|4.2
|58
|.9
|129
|0
|65
|30
|32
|Jones
|57
|108
|165
|3.3
|28
|.6
|101
|0
|23
|27
|32
|Thompson
|39
|65
|104
|4.7
|14
|.6
|37
|1
|12
|12
|7
|Brown
|37
|155
|192
|3.0
|62
|1.0
|61
|0
|34
|24
|5
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.7
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|61
|117
|178
|3.3
|26
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|31
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|695
|2728
|3423
|42.3
|1936
|23.9
|1518
|2
|576
|1030
|333
|OPPONENTS
|755
|2754
|3509
|43.3
|2019
|24.9
|1466
|5
|577
|1058
|401
