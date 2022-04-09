AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan7636.1774-1535.50450-142520-593.877211827.9
LaVine6734.7565-1186.476185-475320-375.853163524.4
Vucevic7333.1546-1154.473104-33192-121.760128817.6
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
White6127.5279-644.433136-35378-91.85777212.7
Dosunmu7627.2269-517.52067-18048-71.6766538.6
Caruso4128.0102-256.39842-12658-73.7953047.4
Williams1623.844-81.54312-2518-27.6671187.4
Green6423.1172-317.54336-9980-96.8334607.2
Jones5017.4102-190.53718-5952-66.7882745.5
Thompson2216.448-86.5580-224-44.5451205.5
Brown6515.6101-245.41245-12719-25.7602664.1
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1510.318-42.42910-307-10.700533.5
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley549.967-115.5830-018-27.6671522.8
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81240.63378-7044.480862-23431410-1733.8149028111.5
OPPONENTS81240.63351-7079.473949-25891413-1777.7959064111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan563363925.23744.917816818124
LaVine222863084.63034.512004117123
Vucevic14266280411.02363.218107013671
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
White171651823.01762.91370297011
Dosunmu251842092.82503.318005810129
Caruso331151483.61654.01060715715
Williams1748654.111.72609118
Green901792694.258.91290653032
Jones571081653.328.61010232732
Thompson39651044.714.637112127
Brown371551923.0621.061034245
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.74.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley611171783.326.5580103132
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6952728342342.3193623.9151825761030333
OPPONENTS7552754350943.3201924.9146655771058401

