AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan4536.2424-834.50817-63317-356.890118226.3
LaVine4435.7365-797.458126-338183-219.836103923.6
Vucevic4833.8337-653.51680-21978-94.83083217.3
Williams4829.2182-396.46071-17356-63.88949110.2
Dosunmu4627.6177-350.50638-12142-55.7644349.4
White4021.3119-285.41867-18430-38.7893358.4
Dragic4216.3119-275.43341-11324-37.6493037.2
Drummond3613.094-154.6100-233-62.5322216.1
D.Jones3715.580-150.53315-4444-56.7862195.9
Green2816.061-104.58713-3429-43.6741645.9
Caruso4224.680-186.43036-9337-48.7712335.5
C.Jones11.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Bradley102.64-8.5002-42-21.000121.2
Terry183.16-16.3751-43-4.750160.9
Hill40.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Simonovic21.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM48242.62049-4210.487507-1393878-1077.8155483114.2
OPPONENTS48242.62002-4230.473634-1760865-1115.7765503114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan222022245.02204.91211478921
LaVine271792064.71844.2970451097
Vucevic10242853011.01573.31010328741
Williams481582064.3631.3990356441
Dosunmu311111423.11232.71170346415
White7981052.6761.970032334
Dragic1249611.51172.85709484
Drummond781592376.623.6700223711
D.Jones37631002.726.7610151827
Green2557822.923.8470222020
Caruso261021283.01403.31030725529
C.Jones000.00.000000
Bradley19101.01.110110
Terry156.37.440142
Hill011.20.000000
Simonovic000.00.000000
TEAM4171621203842.5116024.29481367629222
OPPONENTS4691645211444.0126026.39122317681248

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you