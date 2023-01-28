|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|45
|36.2
|424-834
|.508
|17-63
|317-356
|.890
|1182
|26.3
|LaVine
|44
|35.7
|365-797
|.458
|126-338
|183-219
|.836
|1039
|23.6
|Vucevic
|48
|33.8
|337-653
|.516
|80-219
|78-94
|.830
|832
|17.3
|Williams
|48
|29.2
|182-396
|.460
|71-173
|56-63
|.889
|491
|10.2
|Dosunmu
|46
|27.6
|177-350
|.506
|38-121
|42-55
|.764
|434
|9.4
|White
|40
|21.3
|119-285
|.418
|67-184
|30-38
|.789
|335
|8.4
|Dragic
|42
|16.3
|119-275
|.433
|41-113
|24-37
|.649
|303
|7.2
|Drummond
|36
|13.0
|94-154
|.610
|0-2
|33-62
|.532
|221
|6.1
|D.Jones
|37
|15.5
|80-150
|.533
|15-44
|44-56
|.786
|219
|5.9
|Green
|28
|16.0
|61-104
|.587
|13-34
|29-43
|.674
|164
|5.9
|Caruso
|42
|24.6
|80-186
|.430
|36-93
|37-48
|.771
|233
|5.5
|C.Jones
|1
|1.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Bradley
|10
|2.6
|4-8
|.500
|2-4
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|1.2
|Terry
|18
|3.1
|6-16
|.375
|1-4
|3-4
|.750
|16
|0.9
|Hill
|4
|0.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Simonovic
|2
|1.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|48
|242.6
|2049-4210
|.487
|507-1393
|878-1077
|.815
|5483
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|48
|242.6
|2002-4230
|.473
|634-1760
|865-1115
|.776
|5503
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|22
|202
|224
|5.0
|220
|4.9
|121
|1
|47
|89
|21
|LaVine
|27
|179
|206
|4.7
|184
|4.2
|97
|0
|45
|109
|7
|Vucevic
|102
|428
|530
|11.0
|157
|3.3
|101
|0
|32
|87
|41
|Williams
|48
|158
|206
|4.3
|63
|1.3
|99
|0
|35
|64
|41
|Dosunmu
|31
|111
|142
|3.1
|123
|2.7
|117
|0
|34
|64
|15
|White
|7
|98
|105
|2.6
|76
|1.9
|70
|0
|32
|33
|4
|Dragic
|12
|49
|61
|1.5
|117
|2.8
|57
|0
|9
|48
|4
|Drummond
|78
|159
|237
|6.6
|23
|.6
|70
|0
|22
|37
|11
|D.Jones
|37
|63
|100
|2.7
|26
|.7
|61
|0
|15
|18
|27
|Green
|25
|57
|82
|2.9
|23
|.8
|47
|0
|22
|20
|20
|Caruso
|26
|102
|128
|3.0
|140
|3.3
|103
|0
|72
|55
|29
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Terry
|1
|5
|6
|.3
|7
|.4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Hill
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simonovic
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|417
|1621
|2038
|42.5
|1160
|24.2
|948
|1
|367
|629
|222
|OPPONENTS
|469
|1645
|2114
|44.0
|1260
|26.3
|912
|2
|317
|681
|248
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.