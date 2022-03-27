|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|69
|36.0
|698-1383
|.505
|44-129
|460-530
|.868
|1900
|27.5
|LaVine
|61
|34.8
|526-1097
|.479
|173-436
|285-334
|.853
|1510
|24.8
|Vucevic
|66
|33.5
|503-1056
|.476
|97-307
|82-109
|.752
|1185
|18.0
|Ball
|35
|34.6
|162-383
|.423
|110-260
|21-28
|.750
|455
|13.0
|White
|54
|27.5
|254-574
|.443
|123-312
|71-83
|.855
|702
|13.0
|Dosunmu
|69
|27.1
|240-463
|.518
|62-163
|46-68
|.676
|588
|8.5
|Caruso
|36
|28.1
|97-233
|.416
|40-111
|58-73
|.795
|292
|8.1
|Green
|57
|24.0
|156-288
|.542
|33-92
|73-88
|.830
|418
|7.3
|Thompson
|15
|16.9
|33-58
|.569
|0-2
|21-36
|.583
|87
|5.8
|Williams
|9
|21.6
|21-43
|.488
|5-13
|5-9
|.556
|52
|5.8
|Jones
|46
|17.5
|94-173
|.543
|16-50
|48-61
|.787
|252
|5.5
|Brown
|61
|16.1
|98-236
|.415
|42-121
|19-25
|.760
|257
|4.2
|Thomas
|40
|11.5
|55-134
|.410
|35-91
|16-20
|.800
|161
|4.0
|Hill
|14
|10.8
|18-41
|.439
|10-29
|7-10
|.700
|53
|3.8
|McKinnie
|17
|12.1
|24-61
|.393
|9-27
|2-8
|.250
|59
|3.5
|Cook
|19
|10.3
|22-36
|.611
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|64
|3.4
|Bradley
|51
|10.3
|64-111
|.577
|0-0
|17-25
|.680
|145
|2.8
|Dotson
|11
|7.7
|11-23
|.478
|2-9
|5-9
|.556
|29
|2.6
|McClung
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Simonovic
|9
|3.9
|4-15
|.267
|1-5
|8-11
|.727
|17
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|7.6
|12-23
|.522
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|28
|1.8
|Bell
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|240.3
|3093-6432
|.481
|802-2159
|1268-1565
|.810
|8256
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.3
|3045-6478
|.470
|850-2346
|1287-1615
|.797
|8227
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|54
|313
|367
|5.3
|343
|5.0
|157
|1
|61
|163
|24
|LaVine
|20
|265
|285
|4.7
|281
|4.6
|107
|0
|39
|162
|22
|Vucevic
|129
|615
|744
|11.3
|218
|3.3
|165
|0
|65
|124
|69
|Ball
|35
|155
|190
|5.4
|178
|5.1
|85
|0
|64
|82
|31
|White
|16
|144
|160
|3.0
|161
|3.0
|120
|0
|26
|60
|11
|Dosunmu
|24
|168
|192
|2.8
|228
|3.3
|165
|0
|52
|91
|28
|Caruso
|29
|102
|131
|3.6
|140
|3.9
|92
|0
|65
|54
|14
|Green
|85
|162
|247
|4.3
|56
|1.0
|120
|0
|55
|28
|30
|Thompson
|22
|47
|69
|4.6
|10
|.7
|28
|1
|11
|10
|4
|Williams
|4
|19
|23
|2.6
|6
|.7
|14
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Jones
|54
|101
|155
|3.4
|25
|.5
|98
|0
|22
|25
|30
|Brown
|37
|147
|184
|3.0
|56
|.9
|61
|0
|31
|23
|5
|Thomas
|3
|47
|50
|1.2
|20
|.5
|18
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Hill
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|4
|.3
|15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McKinnie
|13
|20
|33
|1.9
|5
|.3
|26
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Cook
|16
|36
|52
|2.7
|3
|.2
|26
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bradley
|60
|114
|174
|3.4
|26
|.5
|58
|0
|10
|30
|32
|Dotson
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|15
|1.4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|McClung
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simonovic
|5
|5
|10
|1.1
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Johnson
|16
|20
|36
|2.2
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Bell
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|633
|2505
|3138
|42.4
|1783
|24.1
|1389
|2
|528
|949
|315
|OPPONENTS
|702
|2516
|3218
|43.5
|1826
|24.7
|1324
|5
|530
|979
|366
