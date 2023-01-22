|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|DeRozan
|42
|36.1
|390-771
|.506
|16-60
|299-336
|.890
|1095
|26.1
|LaVine
|41
|35.7
|346-747
|.463
|123-320
|172-204
|.843
|987
|24.1
|Vucevic
|45
|33.7
|317-609
|.521
|77-206
|75-90
|.833
|786
|17.5
|Williams
|45
|29.1
|168-365
|.460
|67-159
|48-54
|.889
|451
|10.0
|Dosunmu
|43
|27.7
|168-332
|.506
|38-116
|39-49
|.796
|413
|9.6
|White
|37
|21.1
|110-253
|.435
|61-163
|30-38
|.789
|311
|8.4
|Dragic
|42
|16.3
|119-275
|.433
|41-113
|24-37
|.649
|303
|7.2
|Drummond
|34
|13.5
|89-148
|.601
|0-2
|32-57
|.561
|210
|6.2
|D.Jones
|34
|15.1
|72-135
|.533
|14-41
|43-54
|.796
|201
|5.9
|Green
|28
|16.0
|61-104
|.587
|13-34
|29-43
|.674
|164
|5.9
|Caruso
|39
|24.4
|74-172
|.430
|34-87
|33-44
|.750
|215
|5.5
|C.Jones
|1
|1.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Bradley
|10
|2.6
|4-8
|.500
|2-4
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|1.2
|Terry
|17
|3.2
|6-15
|.400
|1-4
|3-4
|.750
|16
|0.9
|Hill
|4
|0.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Simonovic
|2
|1.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|242.8
|1925-3936
|.489
|487-1310
|829-1012
|.819
|5166
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|45
|242.8
|1882-3962
|.475
|607-1658
|805-1037
|.776
|5176
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|DeRozan
|20
|195
|215
|5.1
|206
|4.9
|110
|1
|43
|85
|20
|LaVine
|26
|162
|188
|4.6
|176
|4.3
|91
|0
|41
|100
|7
|Vucevic
|96
|400
|496
|11.0
|144
|3.2
|94
|0
|30
|81
|39
|Williams
|44
|142
|186
|4.1
|60
|1.3
|93
|0
|32
|59
|39
|Dosunmu
|29
|104
|133
|3.1
|113
|2.6
|108
|0
|32
|59
|13
|White
|7
|89
|96
|2.6
|68
|1.8
|62
|0
|28
|30
|4
|Dragic
|12
|49
|61
|1.5
|117
|2.8
|57
|0
|9
|48
|4
|Drummond
|74
|157
|231
|6.8
|23
|.7
|69
|0
|22
|36
|11
|D.Jones
|29
|55
|84
|2.5
|22
|.6
|55
|0
|15
|17
|25
|Green
|25
|57
|82
|2.9
|23
|.8
|47
|0
|22
|20
|20
|Caruso
|20
|94
|114
|2.9
|137
|3.5
|94
|0
|65
|51
|28
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Terry
|1
|5
|6
|.4
|7
|.4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Hill
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simonovic
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|384
|1519
|1903
|42.3
|1097
|24.4
|885
|1
|341
|591
|212
|OPPONENTS
|440
|1534
|1974
|43.9
|1188
|26.4
|858
|2
|294
|643
|229
