AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan4236.1390-771.50616-60299-336.890109526.1
LaVine4135.7346-747.463123-320172-204.84398724.1
Vucevic4533.7317-609.52177-20675-90.83378617.5
Williams4529.1168-365.46067-15948-54.88945110.0
Dosunmu4327.7168-332.50638-11639-49.7964139.6
White3721.1110-253.43561-16330-38.7893118.4
Dragic4216.3119-275.43341-11324-37.6493037.2
Drummond3413.589-148.6010-232-57.5612106.2
D.Jones3415.172-135.53314-4143-54.7962015.9
Green2816.061-104.58713-3429-43.6741645.9
Caruso3924.474-172.43034-8733-44.7502155.5
C.Jones11.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Bradley102.64-8.5002-42-21.000121.2
Terry173.26-15.4001-43-4.750160.9
Hill40.50-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Simonovic21.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM45242.81925-3936.489487-1310829-1012.8195166114.8
OPPONENTS45242.81882-3962.475607-1658805-1037.7765176115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan201952155.12064.91101438520
LaVine261621884.61764.3910411007
Vucevic9640049611.01443.2940308139
Williams441421864.1601.3930325939
Dosunmu291041333.11132.61080325913
White789962.6681.862028304
Dragic1249611.51172.85709484
Drummond741572316.823.7690223611
D.Jones2955842.522.6550151725
Green2557822.923.8470222020
Caruso20941142.91373.5940655128
C.Jones000.00.000000
Bradley19101.01.110110
Terry156.47.440142
Hill011.20.000000
Simonovic000.00.000000
TEAM3841519190342.3109724.48851341591212
OPPONENTS4401534197443.9118826.48582294643229

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you