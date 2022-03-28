AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
DeRozan6936.0698-1383.50544-129460-530.868190027.5
LaVine6134.8526-1097.479173-436285-334.853151024.8
Vucevic6633.5503-1056.47697-30782-109.752118518.0
Ball3534.6162-383.423110-26021-28.75045513.0
White5427.5254-574.443123-31271-83.85570213.0
Dosunmu6927.1240-463.51862-16346-68.6765888.5
Caruso3628.197-233.41640-11158-73.7952928.1
Green5724.0156-288.54233-9273-88.8304187.3
Thompson1516.933-58.5690-221-36.583875.8
Williams921.621-43.4885-135-9.556525.8
Jones4617.594-173.54316-5048-61.7872525.5
Brown6116.198-236.41542-12119-25.7602574.2
Thomas4011.555-134.41035-9116-20.8001614.0
Hill1410.818-41.43910-297-10.700533.8
McKinnie1712.124-61.3939-272-8.250593.5
Cook1910.322-36.6110-020-31.645643.4
Bradley5110.364-111.5770-017-25.6801452.8
Dotson117.711-23.4782-95-9.556292.6
McClung13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Simonovic93.94-15.2671-58-11.727171.9
Johnson167.612-23.5220-24-7.571281.8
Bell12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74240.33093-6432.481802-21591268-1565.8108256111.6
OPPONENTS74240.33045-6478.470850-23461287-1615.7978227111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
DeRozan543133675.33435.015716116324
LaVine202652854.72814.610703916222
Vucevic12961574411.32183.316506512469
Ball351551905.41785.1850648231
White161441603.01613.01200266011
Dosunmu241681922.82283.31650529128
Caruso291021313.61403.9920655414
Green851622474.3561.01200552830
Thompson2247694.610.728111104
Williams419232.66.7140552
Jones541011553.425.5980222530
Brown371471843.056.961031235
Thomas347501.220.5180883
Hill917261.94.3150222
McKinnie1320331.95.3260273
Cook1636522.73.2260474
Bradley601141743.426.5580103032
Dotson189.8151.4110150
McClung000.00.000010
Simonovic55101.10.060121
Johnson1620362.28.5150380
Bell1011.00.020100
TEAM6332505313842.4178324.113892528949315
OPPONENTS7022516321843.5182624.713245530979366

