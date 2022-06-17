AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29020511
Acuña Jr. rf401001.283
Swanson ss400002.290
Riley 3b400003.255
Olson 1b200020.246
d'Arnaud c300000.257
1-Heredia pr000000.137
Ozuna dh300011.230
Duvall lf200022.204
Arcia 2b401001.367
Harris II cf300001.314

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals24131110
Morel cf300103.276
Wills.Contreras dh401003.276
Wisdom 3b200001.223
Happ lf200001.280
Schwindel 1b100000.237
Higgins 1b200000.283
Hoerner ss301000.274
Gomes c300001.242
Heyward rf200001.202
a-Villar ph010010.218
Ortega rf000000.257
Simmons 2b201000.179

Atlanta000000000_020
Chicago00000001x_130

a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.

1-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). RBIs_Morel (15). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel. S_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton730009945.08
Minter, L, 2-1101111221.26
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson620029923.27
Givens100011184.21
Martin, W, 1-0100000154.82
Robertson, S, 8-10100021201.82

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d'Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).

