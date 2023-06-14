PittsburghChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376126Totals37101310
McCutchen dh4111Tauchman cf5332
Reynolds lf5330Hoerner 2b5110
Joe rf5020Suzuki rf4222
Santana 1b4124Happ dh5012
Hayes 3b4010Swanson ss4132
Suwinski cf3000Morel lf5110
Castro ss3010Mervis 1b2000
Bae ph-2b1000Mancini ph-1b2011
Mathias 2b3000Gomes c3110
Marcano ph-ss1000Madrigal 3b2101
Hedges c3111
Palacios ph1010

Pittsburgh3011001006
Chicago10000603x10

E_Hoerner (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Reynolds (19), Joe (15), Suzuki (12). HR_McCutchen (9), Santana (5), Hedges (1). SF_Santana (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Bido441136
Contreras L,3-611-335521
Ramirez BS,0-12-321111
Perdomo100002
Holderman2-343311
Hernandez1-300000
Chicago
Smyly W,6-4695514
Fulmer H,4121002
Leiter Jr. H,11100001
Alzolay110011

WP_Ramirez, Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:49. A_30,823 (41,363).

