|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tauchman cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Reynolds lf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Happ dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morel lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mervis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bae ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marcano ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|301
|100
|100
|—
|6
|Chicago
|100
|006
|03x
|—
|10
E_Hoerner (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Reynolds (19), Joe (15), Suzuki (12). HR_McCutchen (9), Santana (5), Hedges (1). SF_Santana (3).
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Ramirez, Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:49. A_30,823 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.