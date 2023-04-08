|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|6
|6
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-J.Smith ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|2
|9
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.375
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Wisdom rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.348
|Torrens dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Hosmer ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Texas
|001
|000
|101_3
|7
|5
|Chicago
|101
|102
|14x_10
|14
|0
a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-walked for Duran in the 7th.
E_Seager 2 (2), Semien (2), Heim (1), García (1). LOB_Texas 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Seager (2), Semien (1), Madrigal (1). HR_Wisdom (3), off Pérez; Gomes (1), off Hearn. RBIs_Jung (5), Lowe 2 (7), Happ 3 (6), Swanson (3), Wisdom (6), Hosmer 2 (6), Mancini (6), Gomes (3). SB_Hoerner (3). CS_Happ (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (García, Jung 3, Garver, Semien); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Gomes). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lowe.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 1-1
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|90
|2.53
|Kennedy
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Burke
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.70
|Hearn
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|49
|7.20
|Dunning
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|96
|0.75
|K.Thompson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|1.69
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Rucker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Burke 2-2, Dunning 2-2. WP_K.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:55. A_33,578 (41,363).
