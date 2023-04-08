TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3437366
Semien 2b511000.206
Seager ss412011.276
Lowe 1b402210.273
García cf400011.267
Jung 3b401101.267
Grossman rf400001.185
Garver dh200021.263
Heim c401000.176
Duran lf200001.143
b-J.Smith ph-lf110010.286

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals381014929
Hoerner 2b522002.333
Swanson ss422111.429
Happ lf401311.375
Mancini 1b513100.259
Wisdom rf422102.348
Torrens dh200001.167
a-Hosmer ph-dh201201.300
Bellinger cf400000.185
Gomes c411101.118
Madrigal 3b422000.300

Texas001000101_375
Chicago10110214x_10140

a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-walked for Duran in the 7th.

E_Seager 2 (2), Semien (2), Heim (1), García (1). LOB_Texas 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Seager (2), Semien (1), Madrigal (1). HR_Wisdom (3), off Pérez; Gomes (1), off Hearn. RBIs_Jung (5), Lowe 2 (7), Happ 3 (6), Swanson (3), Wisdom (6), Hosmer 2 (6), Mancini (6), Gomes (3). SB_Hoerner (3). CS_Happ (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (García, Jung 3, Garver, Semien); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Gomes). RISP_Texas 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowe.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 1-1553205902.53
Kennedy1-322101133.86
Burke2-31000192.70
Hearn12-354412497.20
Dunning1-311010100.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 1-0641143960.75
K.Thompson111121301.69
Boxberger100000140.00
Rucker121102226.00

Inherited runners-scored_Burke 2-2, Dunning 2-2. WP_K.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:55. A_33,578 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you