abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34373Totals3810149
Semien 2b5110Hoerner 2b5220
Seager ss4120Swanson ss4221
Lowe 1b4022Happ lf4013
García cf4000Mancini 1b5131
Jung 3b4011Wisdom rf4221
Grossman rf4000Torrens dh2000
Garver dh2000Hosmer ph-dh2012
Heim c4010Bellinger cf4000
Duran lf2000Gomes c4111
J.Smith ph-lf1100Madrigal 3b4220

Texas0010001013
Chicago10110214x10

E_Seager 2 (2), Semien (2), Heim (1), García (1). LOB_Texas 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Seager (2), Semien (1), Madrigal (1). HR_Wisdom (3), Gomes (1). SB_Hoerner (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Pérez L,1-1553205
Kennedy1-322101
Burke2-310001
Hearn12-354412
Dunning1-311010
Chicago
Steele W,1-0641143
K.Thompson111121
Boxberger100000
Rucker121102

WP_K.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:55. A_33,578 (41,363).

