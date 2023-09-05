San FranciscoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals398128Totals39111511
Wade Jr. 1b3111Tauchman dh1000
Slater ph-rf2000Wisdom ph-dh1000
Yastrzemski rf3111Morel ph-dh3113
Schmitt ph-3b2000Hoerner 2b5120
Flores dh4221Happ lf4000
Pederson lf4131Bellinger cf4110
Sabol c3000Swanson ss4321
Bailey ph-c1000Suzuki rf5243
DeJong ph1000Candelario 1b4111
Davis 3b-1b5332Gomes c4132
Crawford ss3011Madrigal 3b4111
Meckler cf3011
Haniger ph-rf1000
Estrada 2b4000

San Francisco1110030118
Chicago00400061x11

E_Schmitt (7), Slater (2), Bellinger (3), Swanson (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Pederson 2 (12), Flores (22), Davis (19), Gomes (17), Suzuki (26), Candelario (8). HR_Wade Jr. (14), Yastrzemski (13), Davis (16), Flores (21), Suzuki (16), Morel (20).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Walker12-320022
Alexander2-322201
Junis BS,1-322-342212
Ty.Rogers BS,2-911-322210
Jackson L,1-22-334402
Ta.Rogers121001
Chicago
Hendricks51-375405
Wesneski2-311110
Smyly W,10-9110012
Leiter Jr.1-321100
Cuas H,32-300000
Merryweather111111

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:11. A_28,684 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you