|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tauchman dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Morel ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Schmitt ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Bailey ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|DeJong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 3b-1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meckler cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Haniger ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|111
|003
|011
|—
|8
|Chicago
|004
|000
|61x
|—
|11
E_Schmitt (7), Slater (2), Bellinger (3), Swanson (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Pederson 2 (12), Flores (22), Davis (19), Gomes (17), Suzuki (26), Candelario (8). HR_Wade Jr. (14), Yastrzemski (13), Davis (16), Flores (21), Suzuki (16), Morel (20).
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|5
|4
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:11. A_28,684 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.