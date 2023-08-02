|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|1
|12
|Newman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|c-Fraley ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Steer lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.216
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|b-Friedl ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Benson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.274
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|16
|16
|12
|3
|11
|Hoerner 2b
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Morel dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.282
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.265
|Happ lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Candelario 3b
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.889
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Cincinnati
|210
|200
|100_6
|9
|4
|Chicago
|002
|125
|42x_16
|16
|0
a-doubled for Wisdom in the 6th. b-homered for Fairchild in the 7th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 7th.
E_Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR_Steer (16), off Smyly; Votto 2 (11), off Smyly; Friedl (8), off Fulmer; Morel (17), off Williamson; Swanson (16), off Williamson; Happ (11), off Young; Happ (12), off Maile; Suzuki (9), off Maile. RBIs_Steer 2 (61), Votto 3 (29), Friedl (38), Morel 3 (52), Swanson (51), Bellinger (50), Gomes (42), Suzuki 2 (37), Tauchman 2 (40), Happ 2 (49). SB_Bellinger (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Fraley); Chicago 4 (Swanson 3, Hoerner). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 2; Chicago 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Bellinger.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|77
|4.85
|Farmer, L, 3-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.88
|Sims
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.77
|Young
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|31
|2.55
|Law
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.24
|Maile
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|18.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|88
|4.71
|Fulmer, W, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.07
|Leiter Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3.15
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.64
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2, Sims 1-1, Young 2-2, Law 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:55. A_33,991 (41,363).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.