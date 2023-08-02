CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36696112
Newman 2b311001.263
c-Fraley ph-rf200000.266
Senzel 3b400002.231
McLain ss401002.305
Steer lf-2b411200.272
Encarnacion-Strand dh411003.260
Votto 1b422301.216
Stephenson c400000.249
Fairchild cf201000.233
b-Friedl ph-cf212100.283
Benson rf-lf300013.274

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43161612311
Hoerner 2b621002.277
Morel dh512302.282
Bellinger cf-1b401110.316
Swanson ss511103.265
Happ lf432211.249
Gomes c511101.284
Suzuki rf522201.251
Candelario 3b444010.889
Wisdom 1b200001.197
a-Tauchman ph-cf322200.278

Cincinnati210200100_694
Chicago00212542x_16160

a-doubled for Wisdom in the 6th. b-homered for Fairchild in the 7th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 7th.

E_Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR_Steer (16), off Smyly; Votto 2 (11), off Smyly; Friedl (8), off Fulmer; Morel (17), off Williamson; Swanson (16), off Williamson; Happ (11), off Young; Happ (12), off Maile; Suzuki (9), off Maile. RBIs_Steer 2 (61), Votto 3 (29), Friedl (38), Morel 3 (52), Swanson (51), Bellinger (50), Gomes (42), Suzuki 2 (37), Tauchman 2 (40), Happ 2 (49). SB_Bellinger (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Fraley); Chicago 4 (Swanson 3, Hoerner). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 2; Chicago 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Bellinger.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson41-345527774.85
Farmer, L, 3-52-322211243.88
Sims2-333102163.77
Young144201312.55
Law1-30000023.24
Maile1322001718.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly42-365507884.71
Fulmer, W, 2-512-300003234.07
Leiter Jr.2-31110183.15
Merryweather110001203.64
Cuas110010130.00

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-2, Sims 1-1, Young 2-2, Law 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_33,991 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

