CincinnatiChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36696Totals43161612
Newman 2b3110Hoerner 2b6210
Fraley ph-rf2000Morel dh5123
Senzel 3b4000Bellinger cf-1b4011
McLain ss4010Swanson ss5111
Steer lf-2b4112Happ lf4322
Encrncn-Strnd dh4110Gomes c5111
Votto 1b4223Suzuki rf5222
Stephenson c4000Candelario 3b4440
Fairchild cf2010Wisdom 1b2000
Friedl ph-cf2121Tauchman ph-cf3222
Benson rf-lf3000

Cincinnati2102001006
Chicago00212542x16

E_Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR_Steer (16), Votto 2 (11), Friedl (8), Morel (17), Swanson (16), Happ 2 (12), Suzuki (9). SB_Bellinger (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Williamson41-345527
Farmer L,3-52-322211
Sims2-333102
Young144201
Law1-300000
Maile132200
Chicago
Smyly42-365507
Fulmer W,2-512-300003
Leiter Jr.2-311101
Merryweather110001
Cuas110010

Young pitched to 8 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_33,991 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you