|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|43
|16
|16
|12
|Newman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|6
|2
|1
|0
|Fraley ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Steer lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Happ lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Encrncn-Strnd dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Tauchman ph-cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Benson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|210
|200
|100
|—
|6
|Chicago
|002
|125
|42x
|—
|16
E_Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR_Steer (16), Votto 2 (11), Friedl (8), Morel (17), Swanson (16), Happ 2 (12), Suzuki (9). SB_Bellinger (14).
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Young pitched to 8 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:55. A_33,991 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.