|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tauchman cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rutschman dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gibson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ortiz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lester ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Hoerner (4). LOB_Baltimore 9, Chicago 4. 2B_Hoerner 2 (11), Gomes (3). HR_Rutschman (10). SF_Tauchman (2). S_Mastrobuoni (1).
WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_2:32. A_40,605 (41,363).
