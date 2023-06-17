BaltimoreChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals27343
Hays lf4120Tauchman cf2101
Rutschman dh-c4112Hoerner 2b4022
Santander rf4000Suzuki rf4000
Henderson 3b-ss3010Happ lf4000
Urías 1b-3b4000Swanson ss2010
Hicks cf3010Bellinger 1b3000
McCann c2010Morel dh3000
O'Hearn ph-1b2010Gomes c3110
Gibson p-p0000Mastrobuoni 3b2100
Mateo ss3000
Baker p0000
Coulombe p0000
Frazier ph1000
Ortiz 2b3000
Lester ph1000

Baltimore0000200002
Chicago00201000x3

E_Hoerner (4). LOB_Baltimore 9, Chicago 4. 2B_Hoerner 2 (11), Gomes (3). HR_Rutschman (10). SF_Tauchman (2). S_Mastrobuoni (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Gibson L,8-4633327
Baker100002
Coulombe110000
Chicago
Steele W,7-2552214
Merryweather H,3110011
Leiter Jr. H,12210012
Alzolay S,4-4100012

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T_2:32. A_40,605 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you